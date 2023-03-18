UFC 286: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev - Co-main event live results, highlight videos

Check back in on this post later on to see who won the UFC 286 co-main event, which is going down from the O2 Arena in London, England.

This post will cover the explosive 155-pound co-main event between the UFC’s former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje and the #6 ranked, Rafael Fiziev.

Boy, oh boy! What a splendid treat this matchup is. Sure, we might get a couple of clinch trips here and there, but I fully expect this Gaethje vs. Fiziev to be an insane standup war. Which Gaethje fight isn’t? Justin does such a great job of luring his opponents into these frenzied brawls, and that’s where he does his best work. On the other hand, Fiziev has some of the most polished kickboxing in the UFC, and Gaethje has shown to be more than willing to take one (or two or three) in order to deliver his own firepower.

I’m going to need everyone to start praying to the MMA gods right this second in hopes of avoiding any wonky ball shots, eye pokes, illegal strikes, camera cords backstage, Sting coming down from the rafters, or anything else that might get in the way of this being the banger it’s supposed to be. For everyone that isn’t from England, this is the peoples main event.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev: Lightweight