UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 - Main card live results, highlight videos

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 286 PPV main card, which is going down from the O2 Arena in London, England.

This post will cover the first-three matches on the main card, with the co-main and main events getting their own posts. Top-10 middleweights Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze will be waging war to jump start the PPV portion of UFC 286, followed by top-ranked flyweights Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill scrapping it out. The final matchup we’ll cover here will be a welterweight tilt between longtime UFC veteran, Gunnar Nelson, and the consummate overachiever in Bryan Barberena.

The early prelims begin at an extra start time of 12:30pm ET/9:30am, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Main card:

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena: Welterweight

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill: (W) Flyweight

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze: Middleweight