UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 - Main card live results, highlight videos

Check out the live results and highlights for the UFC 286 PPV main card.

By Eddie Mercado
Marvin Vettori meets Roman Dolidze on the UFC 286 main card
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 286 PPV main card, which is going down from the O2 Arena in London, England.

This post will cover the first-three matches on the main card, with the co-main and main events getting their own posts. Top-10 middleweights Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze will be waging war to jump start the PPV portion of UFC 286, followed by top-ranked flyweights Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill scrapping it out. The final matchup we’ll cover here will be a welterweight tilt between longtime UFC veteran, Gunnar Nelson, and the consummate overachiever in Bryan Barberena.

The early prelims begin at an extra start time of 12:30pm ET/9:30am, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Main card:

  • Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena: Welterweight
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill: (W) Flyweight
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze: Middleweight

About the author: Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. (full bio)

