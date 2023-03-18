UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 - Prelims live results, highlight videos

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 286 preliminary card, which is going down from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Opening up the prelims will be TUF 30 winner Juliana Miller mixing it up with the slightly more seasoned Veronica Hardy. Closing out this portion of UFC 286 will be two savvy grapplers going at it in the form of Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani. We’ve also got an undefeated flyweight prospect, Muhammad Mokaev, on the card, who will try to welcome promotional newcomer, Jafel Filho, to the Octagon in the worst way.

The early prelims begin at an extra start time of 12:30pm ET/9:30am, PT, immediately followed by the regular preliminary card. Both broadcasts can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Prelims:

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani: Featherweight

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales: Lightweight

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz: Lightweight

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho: Flyweight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Duško Todorović: Middleweight

Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon: Flyweight

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina: (W) Flyweight

Ľudovít Klein vs. Jai Herbert: Lightweight

Juliana Miller vs. Veronica Hardy: (W) Flyweight