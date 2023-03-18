UFC 286: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev live play-by-play, analysis

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and round by round scoring for the co-main event of UFC 286 from the O2 Arena in London, England

Today’s card will be headlined by a welterweight title fight. In the main event, Leon Edwards will look to successfully defend his title against former champion, Kamaru Usman. The co-main event will see fan favorite Justin Gaethje look to get back on track against a streaking Rafael Fiziev.

This post will cover the co-main event between Gaethje and Fiziev. Gaethje is coming off a failed attempt to obtain the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira. He’ll look to get back into the title picture by turning away Fiziev, who has developed a reputation as one of the more entertaining strikers in the sport. Should Fiziev win, it will be his seventh consecutive win, adding a fresh face to the title picture.

UFC 286 is a standard PPV. There are six early prelims on ESPN+ and Fight Pass that will kick off around 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT. The televised four-fight prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS and will start at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The PPV kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT with five fights, and you can order it on ESPN+ PPV.

