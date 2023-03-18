 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 286: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev live play-by-play, analysis

Live scoring of UFC 286: Gaethje vs. Fiziev.

By Dayne Fox
/ new
Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev facing off at the ceremonial weigh-ins of UFC 286
Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev facing off at the ceremonial weigh-ins of UFC 286
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and round by round scoring for the co-main event of UFC 286 from the O2 Arena in London, England

Today’s card will be headlined by a welterweight title fight. In the main event, Leon Edwards will look to successfully defend his title against former champion, Kamaru Usman. The co-main event will see fan favorite Justin Gaethje look to get back on track against a streaking Rafael Fiziev.

This post will cover the co-main event between Gaethje and Fiziev. Gaethje is coming off a failed attempt to obtain the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira. He’ll look to get back into the title picture by turning away Fiziev, who has developed a reputation as one of the more entertaining strikers in the sport. Should Fiziev win, it will be his seventh consecutive win, adding a fresh face to the title picture.

UFC 286 is a standard PPV. There are six early prelims on ESPN+ and Fight Pass that will kick off around 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT. The televised four-fight prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS and will start at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The PPV kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT with five fights, and you can order it on ESPN+ PPV.

Reserve your user name for the new Bloody Elbow before April 1, 2023. Go here for more details (link).

In This Stream

UFC 286: ‘EDWARDS vs. USMAN 3’ & ‘Gaethje vs. Fiziev’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 19 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow