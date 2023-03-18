UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3 live play-by-play, analysis

Join us tonight on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and round by round scoring for the main event of UFC 286 from the O2 Arena in London, England

Today’s card will be headlined by a welterweight title fight. In the main event, Leon Edwards will look to successfully defend his title against former champion, Kamaru Usman. The co-main event will see fan favorite Justin Gaethje look to get back on track against a streaking Rafael Fiziev.

This post will cover the main event between Makhachev and Volkanovski. Edwards will look to retain his title which he snatched away from Usman, last August in one of the most shocking upsets in MMA history when he secure a head kick KO in the fifth round to stop Usman in a fight Usman was on his way to winning by decision. It will serve as a rubber match for the two, the first contest between those two occurring in 2015.

UFC 286 is a standard PPV. There are six early prelims on ESPN+ and Fight Pass that will kick off around 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT. The televised four-fight prelims will air on ESPN+ and ESPNEWS and will start at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The PPV kicks off at 5pm ET/2pm PT with five fights, and you can order it on ESPN+ PPV.

Reserve your user name for the new Bloody Elbow before April 1, 2023. Go here for more details (link).