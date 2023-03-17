Update: Antonio Carlos Junior expelled from Big Brother Brazil due to sexual harassment

UFC veteran and Professional Fighters League’s 2021 light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior’s Big Brother Brazil stint has come to an unfortunate end. After the Brazilian was accused of harassing a woman on the reality show, both ‘Shoeface’ and another contestant, funk singer MC Guime, were both expelled from the house due to their behavior.

Both incidents took place during a party on Wednesday night, where the house’s cameras showed Junior trying to kiss house guest Dania Mendez against her will, while Guime was seen touching Mendez’s buttocks without her permission.

Sapato ASSEDIANDO Dania no #BBB23. Ele forçando beijo. Ela fala: “Ya! No!” (Já chega, não!) e empurra ele. Isso é inaceitável!!!! pic.twitter.com/Va2ZeZeNT3 — Barbie Furtado (@BarbieFurtado) March 16, 2023

AGORA: Sapato deu um beijo na Dania... Agora é oficial a Dani veio para destruir o BBB 23 fez mc Guimê balançar passar a mão na bunda do botou chifre na lexa e ainda chifrou a Amandinha cara de safado furou o olho do mc Guimê



MAIS BEIJAR A FORÇA UMA MULHER PODE?



#BBB23 pic.twitter.com/JzEYqaXUci — MARCELLINHO O CARA (@marcelinho1cara) March 16, 2023

EITA! Mc Guimê passando a mão diversas vezes na bunda da Daniela durante festa do BBB pic.twitter.com/Qf0Tstp94l — INSTA:@BABADODOSFAMOSOSRJ (@babadofamososrj) March 16, 2023

On last night’s live broadcast, host Tadeu Schmidt broke the news to the contestants and gave a serious speech on the matter, explaining what led to the drastic measure.

da pra ver na cara do Guime que ele sentiu o corpo gelar inteirinho, juro. A pressa dele pra sair da casa só mostra que caiu a ficha na hora que a merda foi muito grande pic.twitter.com/vNaJ9SQhdZ — Mai Purper (@maipurper) March 17, 2023

“I’m here to say something quite unpleasant. We have a guest in our house, a visitor from another country, but above all, a woman. Like all women, she deserves the utmost respect. We’ve spoken to Dania, but based from what we heard and saw, we’re here to say we didn’t like what we saw last night. Shoeface and Guime crossed the line. You need to watch boundaries in and out of this house. Because they went against the rules of the show, Guime and Shoeface are eliminated from BBB 23.”

Antonio Carlos Junior hasn’t competed since 2022, when he defeated Emiliano Sordi, Marthin Hamlet, Delan Monte, and Bruce Souto to win the PFL’s claim PFL’s heavyweight title and a million dollar prize. Junior hasn’t lost since leaving the UFC, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Brad Tavares, in January of 2021.