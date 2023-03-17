‘I will not be scapegoated!’ - Conor McGregor rants about ‘garbage’ USADA, deletes tweets

Conor McGregor has not yet returned to the USADA testing pool, despite supposedly being penciled in for a match against Michael Chandler, who he is coaching against in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

When recently asked about his plans to return to the testing pool, the former two division champion said he’s not “rushing” it but expects that he’ll only need to pass two tests and can return quickly.

McGregor is seemingly expecting that the UFC would give him an exception as to bypass USADA’s six month testing rule before he can return, but the anti-doping agency has since stated that they don’t want that to happen.

“We do not currently have a meeting set with Conor and, as of today, we have not received notice of his coming out of retirement to compete,” USADA’s announced (full statement here).

“While the rules permit the UFC to make an exception to the six-month rule in exceptional circumstances, when the strict application of the rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete, our position, which we have made clear, is that Conor should be in the testing pool for the full six-month period.”

This statement seems to have set off McGregor who went off on USADA on social media, calling them a “garbage” organization.

“Usada is going in the bin,” McGregor wrote in tweets that have since been deleted (HT: MMA Mania). “This is my issue. I’ve not lied once. Nor have I tested positive. Ever. I have over 70 clean tests under this program, yet they are consistently coming out after I speak in a manner that makes it seem I am lying. It’s ridiculous. F—k [USADA]. You are in The Bin.

“Over 70 clean tests. Never violated once. I will not be scapegoated by this garbage organization. You are not the be all end all in this equation usada.”

“Oh, USADA,” he sang in a voice tweet. “You came and you gave without taking, but I sent you away. Oh, USADA. You’re in the bin, yeah.”

Late in 2022, McGregor said he wanted USADA’s PED rules changed, and seemingly admitted to using banned substances to “heal” as he left the testing pool.

According to the USADA database, McGregor was last tested in the third quarter of 2021. The former champion has never failed a drug test in his career.