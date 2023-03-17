 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 233: Merab denied fights, Rogan’s safe space, UFC 286

Episode 233 discussion: Merab Dvalishvili says he’s already experienced big fights being withheld, TBS cancels Power Slap, Joe Rogan opens safe space comedy club, UFC 286 preview

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 233

Overeem is hot again

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/16/23642518/alistair-overeem-team-reacts-ped-suspension-anti-inflammatory-drug-test-failure-kickboxing-news

Merab details fights being withheld after announcing he won’t fight Aljo

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/14/23638945/merab-dvalishvili-denied-top-opponents-for-refusing-to-fight-brother-aljamain-sterling-ufc-mma-news

Joe Rogan opens safe space comedy club

https://www.mmamania.com/2023/3/9/23632256/drunk-joe-rogan-opens-comedy-club-austin-gets-high-onstage-you-cant-fire-me

UFC 286

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/13/23636193/ufc-286-fight-card

