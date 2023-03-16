After the recent UFC 285 PPV extravaganza, UFC 286 looks just a little tiny bit shabbier by comparison. The main event between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards is great, as is the co-main between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. After that, it’s a fine event of solid bookings, just lacking that tiny bit of extra edge, perhaps. Still, expectations should be high that fans will get a great night of fights.

Here’s a look at the UFC 286 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAR. 18 — 5/2PM ETPT

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman — Picks, Both: Usman | At 03:55, Odds 26:01

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev — Picks, Both: Fiziev | At 26:23, Odds 50:28

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena — Picks, Both: Nelson | At 51:59, Odds 57:10

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill — Picks, Both: Maia | At 57:21, Odds 1:07:28

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze — Picks, Both: Vettori | At 1:08:25, Odds 1:15:02

ESPN2/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 3/12PM ETPT

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani — Picks, Both: Shore | At 00:48, Odds 13:02

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales — Picks, Both: Morales | At 14:15, Odds 26:04

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz — Picks, Both: Ashmoz | At 26:31, Odds - Skipped?

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho — Picks, Both: Mokaev | At 35:28, Odds 45:59

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 1PM/10AM ETPT (0 CARES)

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos — Picks, Both: Murphy | At 47:43, Odds 58:20

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Duško Todorović — Picks, Both: Duncan | At 59:39, Odds 1:09:37

Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon — Picks, Both: Hadley | At 1:10:33, Odds 1:15:55

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina — Picks, Zane: Wood, Connor: Carolina | At 1:16:10, Odds 1:26:48

Jai Herbert vs. L’udovit Klein — Picks, Both: Klein | At 1:27:00, Odds 1:36:35

Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller — Picks, Both: Miller | At 1:37:00, Odds 1:43:38

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC Vegas 71: ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’:

Zane picked 7/13 for 54% and Connor picked 6/13 for 46%

Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 in July, 2020, through UFC Vegas 71 in Mar., 2023:

Zane went 861/1342 for 64% and Connor went 821/1342 for 61%

2023 Stats:

Zane is 61/100 for 61% and Connor is 57/100 for 57%

2022 Stats:

Zane went 331/505 for 66% and Connor went 312/505 for 62%

2021 Stats:

Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 295/493 for 60%

July-Dec 2020 Stats:

Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

Stats Reference Spreadsheets: Vivi Picks Stats_3.16.23.pdf

