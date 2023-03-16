UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 weigh-in live stream

The UFC is in the UK this weekend with UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards hoping to make a successful first title defence, while standing on home soil. His challenger will be the man he took the belt from, Kamaru Usman.

This is a trilogy fight for Edwards and Usman. They met each other at the outset of their Octagon careers, with Usman getting the best of ‘Rocky’ on that occasion. Edwards hasn’t lost since then.

The co-main event for this one is guaranteed to entertain with Justin Gaethje facing Rafael Fiziev in the lightweight division. The PPV also has an important middleweight clash between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze. Popular Icelander Gunnar Nelson is also on the main card, taking on ultimate spoiler Bryan Barbarena. Rounding out the main card is Scotland’s Case O’Neill versus former title challenger Jennifer Maia.

The prelims are headlined by Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani. This and the early prelims are mostly showcase fights for British up and coming talent. The most highly regarded of those British prospects is the undefeated Mohammad Mokaev, who meets Jafel Filho.

Before these fights happen, though, everyone’s got to weigh in. And Edwards and Usman will need to be careful to make sure they don’t weigh a single pound over 170 (lest their hopes for the title be dashed).

The official weigh-ins are due to happen at 4:45 a.m ET. You can watch those right here:

The ceremonial weigh-ins happen at 2 p.m. ET.

FULL RESULTS

Main card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Kamaru Usman

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Prelim card (3 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Flyweight: Mohammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Early prelims (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

Flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. L’udovit Klein

Flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller

