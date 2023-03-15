If the Shoes Fit - Francis Ngannou & UFC Vegas 71

This week we’re offering something special for our If The Shoes Fit Patrons, LIVE AND IN PUBLIC, IF YOU WILL: A standalone MMA-centric feature focusing on UFC Vegas 71 and Francis Ngannou Bellator rumors. Kid “Paywall” Nate is in rare form as he follows up a vicious verbal Jiu-Jitsu attempt on Eugene with kind-hearted guidance for those like me who haven’t been up on the MMA like we were in the UFC glory days. Watch Eugene get his revenge and Nate get his pound of flesh from the Bald One at https://www.patreon.com/iftheshoesfit!

As always, you can’t hear Kid Nate talk about MMA unless you pay. He is really tired of MMA and only talks about it for money.

If you want to see for yourself, subscribe to The If The Shoes Fit Patreon for $1 and enjoy!

And for the rest of you who are either broke or suspicious, WE GOT YOU COVERED: we have this week’s episode discussing Silicon Valley Bank and Oscars Fallout along with the HEEL TURN and MISTYAF for free on Patreon, since we’re all about the people!

https://www.patreon.com/iftheshoesfit