Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi on tap for UFC event in June

A pair of top-ranked flyweights have been added to an upcoming UFC event in June. 

By Kristen King
/ new
Kai Kara-France at UFC 277.
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Amir Albazi wanted a top-five flyweight for his next UFC fight, and he got one.

The ‘Prince’ announced on Monday that he would share the Octagon against Kai Kara-France at an upcoming Fight Night event scheduled for June 3, at a soon-to-be-announced location and venue.

Albazi is perfect in the UFC, going 4-0 since joining the promotion nearly three years ago. The 29-year-old is coming off a third-round KO of Alessandro Costa at UFC Vegas 66 in December. After his most recent win, Albazi said he hoped his performance showed he was ‘ready for the top five,’ which he now has a chance to prove against Kara-France.

The City Kickboxing product has not fought since suffering a third-round TKO loss to Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight championship at UFC 277 this past July. ‘Don’t Blink’ was expected to return against Alex Perez at UFC 284, but he was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a knee injury.

Prior to his loss, Kara-France was on a three-fight win streak that included finishes of Rogério Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt.

With the addition of Kara-France vs. Albazi, the UFC Fight Night has two confirmed fights. Also on the line-up is a bantamweight bout between former champion Miesha Tate and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to the event as they become available in the coming months.

