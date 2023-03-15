‘Two belts, two shoulders’ - UFC champ Islam Makhachev targets welterweight move

With one successful title defense down, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is now looking at possible career options for his future. In his recent sitdown with “Big John” McCarthy and UFC vet Josh Thomson for the Weighing In podcast, the 31-year-old Russian concurred with the idea of possibly moving up to welterweight.

“Hundred percent,” he said when asked about the idea of moving up in weight. “One day, I want to fight for other belt, and I know I’m not gonna be, like, so small. Maybe little bit because I’m big, too. I know I can take second belt.

“This is my dream. Two belts, two shoulders.”

Makhachev defended the title via unanimous decision over featherweight champion and former pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. And because of the debated result, the two have agreed to a potential rematch in Abu Dhabi.

UFC president Dana White, however, shut down the immediate rematch possibility, stating Volkanovski will first have to deal with interim champion Yair Rodriguez. The said fight is targeted to take place at UFC 290 in July, likely for International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

As for Makhachev, he likely faces the winner of UFC 288’s co-headliner between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush in May.