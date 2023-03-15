UFC 286 prelims preview: Jack Shore’s featherweight journey begins

I’m a fight fan. In other words, I take in as much of the sport as I can, UFC or not. Because of that, I can usually find any excuse to take an interest in any fight. Convincing others that a fight is worth tuning into is a bit more difficult. There’s a reason I didn’t go into sales....

The televised portion of UFC 286’s prelims are a hard sell to casual observers. The name that might be most familiar to those fans may be fighting for his employment. Half of the competitors are making their UFC debuts. None of those debutants have the look of future contenders, much less future champions. Then again, many believe Muhammad Mokaev looks like a future champion. So if you’re interested in claiming you’ve watched a champion’s journey each step along the way, it might be worthwhile to tune in.

For the early prelims preview, click here.