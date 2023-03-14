No horsing around! - Alistair Overeem gets year suspension from GLORY over failed drug test

The specter of performance enhancing drugs has long hung over Alistair Overeem’s career, even while direct evidence of their use has been fairly limited. Back in 2012, Overeem was flagged by the NSAC for an extremely elevated T/E (Testosterone/Epitestosterone) ratio—often a sign of steroid use. The ‘Reem’ claimed the drug test results were the result of a prescribed anti-inflammatory medication, but he was suspended from competition for nine months by the Nevada commission nonetheless.

Otherwise, it’s always been about the eye test. How did Overeem go from wiry light heavyweight to massive 265 lb juggernaut? Was it really just a steady schedule of heavy lifting and a high protein diet of horse meat, like he claimed?

Whatever the truth of it was, this latest news won’t help his legacy any. Back in November, GLORY revealed that the 42-year-old had failed an in-competition drug test from his recent decision victory over Badr Hari. While Overeem’s team sounded confident that it wasn’t a “performance enhancing” substance and hoped he might even be cleared by is B-sample, Beyond Kick now reports that Dutch Anti-Doping Authorities—working alongside GLORY kickboxing—have suspended the former UFC title contender for one year.

It’s still unclear exactly what showed up in Overeem’s tests, but apparently it was in his B-sample too. As a result of the drug test failure, Overeem’s win over Hari has been overturned to a no-contest and he has been fined a portion of his fight purse from the event.

“Alistair Overeem has been removed from the GLORY rankings and his fight again Badr Hari is ruled a “No Contest” due to a violation of GLORY’s anti-doping rules,” the promotion said in a brief statement. “His suspension is for 12 months, starting at his last fight – COLLISION 4. And he must return a percentage of his wages.”

While rumors had surfaced earlier this year that he was considering a jump over to ONE Championship for their openweight tournament, Overeem himself confirmed that he’s under exclusive contract with GLORY. Fans will likely have to wait until at least October if they hope to see him back in action.

About the author: Zane Simon is a senior editor, writer and podcaster for Bloody Elbow. Host of the MMA Vivisection and 6th Round, he has covered MMA and the UFC since 2013.(full bio)