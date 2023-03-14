UFC Stats Tracker 2023: Davey Grant joins a select group of UFC fighters with rare submission

On Saturday, Davey Grant joined a short list of fighters who have scored an inverted triangle submission under the UFC banner. Before Grant won his UFC Vegas 71 fight opposite Raphael Assuncao via that technique, only three other UFC competitors had scored submissions in that manner: Jordan Leavitt, Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Cole Miller.

Miller was the first UFC fighter to submit his opponent via inverted triangle, stopping Dan Lauzon at UFC 108 in January 2010. The next inverted triangle submission on a UFC card came in October 2014, when Aubin-Mercier stopped Jake Lindsay at UFC Fight Night 54. Leavitt ended a seven-plus year drought of inverted triangle submissions on UFC fight cards in December 2021 when he submitted Matt Sayles at UFC Vegas 45.

Miller, Aubin-Mercier and Grant received fight-night bonuses awards for their rare submission wins.

UFC Vegas 71 also featured a new promotional record. In the evening’s main event, Merab Dvalishvili set a new UFC record with 49 takedown attempts. Dvalishvili defeated former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan by unanimous decision. The victory moved Dvalishvili to the No. 1 spot in the official UFC bantamweight rankings.

UFC Vegas 71 streamed on ESPN+.

Below, we look at all the significant UFC stats for 2023.

Total Fights: 98

Title Fights: 6

Unanimous Decisions: 32

Split Decisions: 7

Majority Decisions: 2

Majority Draws: 2

KOs/TKOs: 25

Submissions: 30

9️⃣ straight wins for The Machine as he takes out #2 in the bantamweight division @MerabDvalishvil! #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/FJqtcVK6fT — UFC (@ufc) March 12, 2023

Types of Finishes

Submissions

Rear Naked Choke: 15

Guillotine Choke After Drop to Guard: 2

Arm Triangle from Half Guard: 2

Triangle Choke from Bottom Guard: 2

Guillotine Choke on Ground: 1

Guillotine Choke from Bottom Guard: 1

Kneebar on Ground: 1

Arm Triangle from Mount: 1

Arm Triangle on Ground: 1

Armbar from Side Control: 1

Triangle Armbar from Bottom Guard: 1

Guillotine Choke From Half Guard: 1

Inverted Triangle From Bottom Side Control: 1

Davey Grant with the reverse triangle submission #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/XIPSrJ5Ab8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 11, 2023

Knockouts and Technical Knockouts

Punch to Head at Distance: 6

Punches to Head at Distance: 3

Elbows to Head from Mount: 2

Doctor Stoppage: 2

Punches to Head in Clinch: 2

Punches to Head on Ground: 2

Flying Knee to Head: 1

Kick to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Head in Clinch: 1

Punches to Head from Back Control: 1

Punches to Head from Guard: 1

Punches to Body at Distance: 1

Punches to Head from Corner Stoppage: 1

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 9

Light heavyweight: 11

Middleweight: 9

Welterweight: 10

Lightweight: 15

Featherweight: 9

Women’s Featherweight: 1

Bantamweight: 13

Catchweight: 2

Women’s bantamweight: 2

Flyweight: 8

Women’s Flyweight: 7

Women’s strawweight: 2

UFC Stat Totals in 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 31

Total Submission Attempts: 71

Total Reversals: 33

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 16,764

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 11,903

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 12,642

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 4,986

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 2,524

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 1,909

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 1,598

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 1,324

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 14,572

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 6,542

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 1,370

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 1,028

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 822

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 640

Total Strikes Attempted: 21,071

Total Strikes Landed: 11,903

Total Takedowns Attempted: 641

Total Takedowns Landed: 227

Memorable Fight Stats in 2023

Shortest Five-Round Fight: Jon Jones submits Ciryl Gane at 2:04 of Round 1 via guillotine choke at UFC 285.

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Rinya Nakamura KOs Toshiomi Kazama at 0:33 of Round 1 via punch to head at distance at UFC Vegas 68.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Davey Grant submits Raphael Assuncao via inverted triangle from bottom side control at 4:43 of Round 3 at UFC Vegas 71.

Most Takedowns Landed: Loik Radzhabov lands 11 takedowns on 21 attempts vs. Esteban Ribovics at UFC 285 and Merab Dvalishvili lands 11 takedowns on 49 attempts vs. Petr Yan (five round fight) at UFC Vegas 71.

Most Submission Attempts: HyunSung Park three submission attempts against SeungGuk Choi, Jimmy Crute three submission attempts against Alonzo Menifield, Clayton Carpenter with three submission attempts vs. Juancamilo Ronderos and Joe Solecki with three submission attempts vs. Carl Deaton.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Rinya Nakamura scores two knockdowns on Toshiomi Kazama , Alonzo Menifield scores two knockdowns on Jimmy Crute and Trevor Peek with two knockdowns vs. Erick Gonzalez.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy.

Shutouts: Serghei Spivac prevents Derrick Lewis from landing any strikes or takedowns during their UFC Vegas 68 main event fight.

Short night at the office for Bautista #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/1O4LZn7aWu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 11, 2023

New UFC records in 2023

Jon Jones became the eighth double-champion in UFC history.

Jon Jones broke his own UFC record with 15 title fight wins.

Shavkat Rakhmonov became the first UFC welterweight to open his run with the promotion with five straight finishes.

Jamahal Hill lands 232 significant strikes in a UFC light heavyweight fight for a new UFC LHW single-fight record. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to by unanimous decision to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 significant strikes in a UFC women’s flyweight fight for a new UFC women’s flyweight record. Andrade defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision.

Jessica Andrade tied Amanda Nunes for most wins in women’s UFC history with her 15th victory with the promotion.

Jim Miller participated in his 41st fight in the UFC. Andrei Arlovski is second to Miller with 39 UFC bouts.

With his one submission attempt vs. Alexander Hernandez, Jim Miller has the most submission attempts in UFC history with 47. Charles Oliveira is second with 40 submission attempts.

Jim Miller has 38 fights in the UFC lightweight division. Three other fighters: Clay Guida, Gleison Tibau and Joe Lauzon are tied for second with 27 fighters each.

Jim Miller has 6:18:59 of UFC lightweight fight time. Clay Guida is second with 5:10:50.

Jim Miller has 44 submission attempts in UFC lightweight fights. Joe Lauzon is second with 29.

Erin Blanchfield has a control time percentage of 55.4 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Taila Santos is second with 46.3 percent.

Erin Blanchfield has a top position percentage of 48.6 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Gillian Robertson is second at 41.9 percent.

Erin Blanchfield averages 1.57 submissions per 15 minutes of UFC women’s flyweight fight time. Taila Santos is second at 1.5.

Mayra Bueno Silva secures first kneebar submission in UFC women’s bantamweight history.

Stats via UFC Stats