UFC 286 preview: Joanne Wood makes her return

There’s a price to be paid for running two PPV’s so close together. First, it’s going to be difficult to to maintain high levels of quality in such a short period. In other words, given UFC 285 was a high-quality card on the whole, it shouldn’t be a surprise UFC 286 is suffering a notable fall off.

Part of that can be attributed to the card taking place in the UK. Not that there is anything wrong with the UK, but given the majority of the UFC’s roster is in North America, it can be difficult to convince them to fly over the Atlantic. It’s even harder to convince those out of Brazil to make the journey. Not that there aren’t any Brazilians on the card, but it’s easier to twist the arm of someone new to the organization than someone who has established themselves.

All that said, there’s a wide swath of fighters early in their UFC careers on the card that could prove to be major players in the future. There’s a few that look like they might flush out quickly as well, but there’s a reason the fights take place. After all, if everything went like it does on paper, we wouldn’t be having the trilogy fight with Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.

I like Gabriel Santos quite a bit. In other words, he appears to have a higher upside than the average prospect. The recently crowned LFA featherweight champion developed a reputation as a dangerous grappler early in his MMA career, but has proven himself to be a just as big of a threat on the feet, if not bigger. His Muay Thai striking base has really begun to sink in after some discomfort early in his MMA career. Unfortunately for Santos, I believe he’s going to bite off more than he can chew in making his debut against Lerone Murphy . The undefeated Murphy may be the most underrated featherweight on the roster. He’s proven to be a top notch athlete with a surprisingly well-rounded skill set. There may not be one specific area he is dominant in, but the amount of fighters who will overwhelm him in any one area is going to be sparse. Santos is good and I wouldn’t completely eliminate the possibility of Santos having a puncher’s chance, but Murphy is a superior athlete in addition to having more meaningful experience. I hope Santos gets an opportunity to flash some of his talent, but I don’t feel assured of that given the late notice circumstances of him accepting the fight. If I’m to guess, Murphy scores a GnP victory. Murphy via TKO of RD2

He may be coming off a loss, but Malcolm Gordon has never seen his stock higher than it is now. That's because the Canadian veteran showed his grappling acumen, providing Muhammad Mokaev with the stiffest test of his career. Exhibiting confidence that was missing early in his UFC run, Gordon successfully fought off Mokaev's early attempts to submit him, even reversing position on him and catching him in a deep submission attempt. Given Gordon held up as well against an athlete like Mokaev, there's every reason to believe he can pull off the upset over Jake Hadley . Hadley is a promising flyweight talent in his own right, but his wrestling and grappling has proven to be disappointing in relation to the hype it received on the regional scene. To be fair, Hadley hasn't exactly crapped the bed there, but he's been easier to take and hold down than expected. His improved and varied striking has helped mitigate the disappointment, which will likely be Hadley's point of emphasis given Gordon's chinny history. I'm shocked how wide the odds are in Hadley's favor given his recent struggles plays into what Gordon does well. I'm still picking the younger and better athlete, but I have a hard time believing the betting community won't be taking advantage of Gordon's underdog line. Hadley via decision

