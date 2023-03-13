 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Chris Weidman gets emotional in first return to competition after gruesome leg break

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman held back tears in his recent return to competition.

By Milan Ordoñez
UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2 Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Chris Weidman hasn’t seen action since UFC 261 in 2021. It was a fateful night for the former middleweight champion where he broke his leg on a checked kick from Uriah Hall.

It was a long, grueling road to recovery for the 38-year-old Weidman, but over the weekend, he returned to competition in a submission grappling tournament at Polaris 23. Weidman was matched against English judoka and wrestler Owen Livesey and lost on the scorecards.

But based on these highlights, at least, Weidman did put on a competitive showing for someone who was making a comeback after nearly two years away.

Despite the result, Weidman was grateful for the opportunity as he held back tears while addressing the spectators after the match.

“I wasn’t sure if I was gonna be able to compete again in anything. And so to be able to come out here and put on a show for you guys, win or lose, is truly a dream.”

Weidman showed appreciation for supporters, while also sending this message to his doubters.

“All you haters that just think I suck and I should retire, thanks for the motivation. ‘Cause I’m gonna prove you guys wrong. I’m gonna prove you guys wrong when I get into a UFC fight.”

In a February 2022 interview, Weidman stated that his intention to return was more because of his love for competition than money.

About the author: Milan Ordoñez has been covering combat sports since 2012 and has been part of the Bloody Elbow staff since 2016. He’s also competed in amateur mixed martial arts and submission grappling tournaments. (full bio)

