UFC 286 Picks & UFC Vegas 71 Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the upcoming “A Walk Across Dirty Water and Straight Into Murderer’s Row: A Memoir”, & the ‘Fight Book’, “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking But Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of ‘The Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper! Podcast’, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’, as well as the recently released ‘Bad Boss Brief Podcast’. He is joined by his co-hort, the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face! Podcast’, co-host of our ‘Show Money Podcast’, & he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit Podcast’. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ ‘Cares’ while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are “HOT”, and which fights are “NOT” – by indicating if they care about the bout or not. (This is based on several criteria, including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 71 REACTIONS —

Here's a look at what transpired...

Here’s a look at what transpired...

This 13-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, one thrilling KO/TKO’s, five sweet subs, and seven hard-fought decisions. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included:

POTN: Bruno Silva & Davey Grant

FOTN: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Official ‘UFC Vegas 71’ Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR. 11

At 02:21 — 13. 135lbs: Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) DEF. Petr Yan (16-5) — via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

At 14:07 — 12. 265lbs: Alexander Volkov (36-10) DEF. Alexandr Romanov (16-2) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:16 of Round 1

At 18:17 — 11. 205lbs: Nikita Krylov (30-9) DEF. Ryan Spann (21-8) — via submission (triangle choke) at 3:38 of Round 1

At 22:19 — 10. 135lbs: Jonathan Martinez (18-4) DEF. Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Skipped — 9. 135lbs: Mario Bautista (12-2) DEF. Guido Cannetti (10-7) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:18 of Round 1

At 24:29 — 8. 205lbs: Vitor Petrino (8-0) DEF. Anton Turkalj (8-2) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

Skipped — 7. 265lbs: Karl Williams (8-1) DEF. Łukasz Brzeski (8-3) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

At 25:28 — 6. 135lbs: Davey Grant (13-6) DEF. Raphael Assunção (27-10) — via submission (reverse triangle choke) at 4:43 of Round 3

At 31:11 — 5. 185lbs: Josh Fremd (10-4) DEF. Sedriques Dumas (7-1) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:00 of Round 2

Skipped — 4. 135lbs: Victor Henry (23-6) DEF. Tony Gravely (23-9) — via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Skipped — 3. 125lbs: Ariane Lipski (15-8) DEF. JJ Aldrich (11-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 32:34 — 2. 125lbs: Bruno Silva (13-5) DEF. Tyson Nam (21-13) — via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:23 of Round 2

Skipped — 1. 170lbs: Carlston Harris (18-5) DEF. Jared Gooden (22-9) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC UFC 286: 'Edwards vs. Usman 3' PICKS — 33:08

UFC UFC 286: ‘Edwards vs. Usman 3’ PICKS — 33:08

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our duo will go about predicting the UFC PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ pay-per-view event will take place from The O2 Arena, London, England, on Saturday, March 18th., 2023.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC 286 (19 CARES)

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. MAR. 18 — 5/2PM ETPT (13 CARES)

15. UFC Welterweight Championship: Leon Edwards (20-3) vs. Kamaru Usman (20-2) — At 48:13, 3 Cares

14. Co-Main Event - 155lbs: Justin Gaethje (23-4) vs. Rafael Fiziev (12-1) — At 45:36, 3 Cares

13. 170lbs: Gunnar Nelson S (18-5-1) vs. Bryan Barberena E (18-9) — At 44:13, 2 Cares (But Split)

12. 125lbs: Jennifer Maia (20-9-1) vs. Casey O’Neill (9-0) — At 41:32, 2 Cares

11. 185lbs: Marvin Vettori J (18-5-1) vs. Roman Dolidze S/E (12-1) – At 38:29, 3 Cares (But Split)

ESPN2/ESPN+ FEATURED PRELIMS | 3/12PM ETPT (6 CARES)

10. 145lbs: Jack Shore (16-1) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (17-8) — At 39:08, 3 Cares

9. 155lbs: Chris Duncan (9-1) vs. Omar Morales (11-3) — At 38:38

8. 155lbs: Sam Patterson (10-1) vs. Yanal Ashmoz (6-0) — At 38:16

7. 125lbs: Muhammad Mokaev S/J (8-0) vs. Jafel Filho E (14-2) — At 37:00, 3 Cares (But Split)

UFC FIGHTPASS EARLY PRELIMS | 1PM/10AM ETPT (0 CARES)

6. 145lbs: Lerone Murphy (11-0-1) vs. Gabriel Santos (10-0) — At 36:39

5. 185lbs: Christian Leroy Duncan (7-0) vs. Duško Todorvić (12-3) — At 36:27

4. 125lbs: Jake Hadley (9-1) vs. Malcolm Gordon (14-6) — At 36:08

3. 125lbs: Joanne Wood (15-8) vs. Luana Carolina (8-3) — At 35:05

2. 155lbs: Jai Herbert (12-4) vs. L’udovit Klein (19-4) — At 34:26

1. 125lbs: Veronica Macedo (6-4) vs. Juliana Miller (3-1) — At 34:05

CANCELLED BOUTS FOR THIS CARD SO FAR:

145lb: Lerone Murphy vs. Nathaniel Wood Wood — Leg Laceration

170lbs: Gunnar Nelson vs. Daniel Rodriguez — Rodriguez Withdrew

155lbs: Chris Duncan vs. Michal Figlak — Figlak Withdrew

CANCELLED BOUTS FOR THIS CARD SO FAR:

