Leon Edwards poses with his belt backstage at UFC 278.
Leon Edwards defends his title at UFC 286.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman III full fight card

Full line-up, start-time and channel guide for UFC 286.

By Tim Bissell
UFC 286 happens this weekend on Saturday, March 18. The event takes place at The O2 Arena in London, England. The event will also be at an earlier time to appease the local audience. The main card pay-per-view is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Main card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

  • Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Kamaru Usman
  • Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Prelim card (3 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

  • Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani
  • Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales
  • Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz
  • Flyweight: Mohammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho
  • Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Early prelims (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon
  • Flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina
  • Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. L’udovit Klein
  • Flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller

What is the next UFC card?

The next UFC card is UFC on ESPN: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen on March 25. That takes place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Before bantamweights Vera and Sandhagen clash in the main event, Holly Holm will fight Yana Kunitskaya and Alex Caceres will face Nate Landwehr.

About the author: Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. (full bio)

