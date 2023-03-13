UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman III full fight card

UFC 286 happens this weekend on Saturday, March 18. The event takes place at The O2 Arena in London, England. The event will also be at an earlier time to appease the local audience. The main card pay-per-view is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Main card (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Kamaru Usman

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Prelim card (3 p.m. ET on ESPNN/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Lightweight: Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Flyweight: Mohammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Early prelims (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Flyweight: Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

Flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. L’udovit Klein

Flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Juliana Miller

What is the next UFC card?

The next UFC card is UFC on ESPN: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen on March 25. That takes place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Before bantamweights Vera and Sandhagen clash in the main event, Holly Holm will fight Yana Kunitskaya and Alex Caceres will face Nate Landwehr.

