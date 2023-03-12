Grappling Report: Elisabeth Clay defeats two ADCC champs in one night at Polaris 23

Polaris 23 was set to feature one of the most stacked women’s tournaments in the history of professional Jiu-Jitsu competition, and every woman who stepped on to the mats put on a fantastic performance. In the end though, it was Elisabeth Clay who took home the title and she did so by defeating both of the reigning ADCC world champions in a single night, submitting two out of her three opponents as well.

Before the conclusion of that tournament, the promotion also put together a fantastic superfight starring Commonwealth games gold medallist Judoka and ADCC veteran Owen Livesey, as he took on former UFC world champion and two-time NCAA Division I All-American Chris Weidman. Both men were happy to battle it out on the feet but in the end it was Livesey who landed some huge takedowns and won the unanimous decision.

Full results for the event can be found here.

Diego ‘Pato’ Oliveira impresses at IBJJF Dallas International Open

Diego ‘Pato’ Oliveira put on an impressive performance at the IBJJF Dallas International Open, as he managed to win a total of four medals over the course of the weekend. He won a pair of gold medals competing in the featherweight division, but he also managed to a reach the podium of the absolute division in both gi and no gi as well. Although Pato stood out at the tournament, he wasn’t the only elite grappler competing at the event.

He actually had to beat fellow top competitor Thiago Macedo in the final of his gi division, while Emily Fernandez took home two medals in the gi after winning the absolute division and earning a silver medal at her own weight. The BJJ legend Wellington ‘Megaton’ Diaz, Mackenzie Dern’s father, was also competing and he won a gold medal in the adult division despite being 55 years old.

Full results for the gi edition can be found here, and the no gi edition can be found here.

Gabriel Sousa and Gianni Grippo have epic battle at Toro Cup 24

The Toro Cup have been putting together high level grappling matches to raise money for charity for quite some time now, and their latest event did not disappoint. The headliner was a title-fight between two-time IBJJF world champion Gianni Grippo and two-time silver medallist Gabriel Sousa. The pair have actually met twice in the past, with Sousa winning both of those very close encounters.

Sousa was the promotion’s reigning champion, and Grippo brought everything he had to try and take it the title from him. Almost the entirety of this match was spent with Grippo attacking off his back and Sousa relentlessly attempting to pass. The two men couldn’t be separated in regulation time and they went to a golden-score overtime round, with Sousa finally securing the pass he’d been looking for and retaining his title.

Five grapplers banned from IBJJF competition for 3 years

Some shocking news emerged from the 2022 IBJJF no gi world championships as five top competitors have been given three-year suspensions from competition as a result of it. Igor Feliz and Jonnatas Gracie both failed an in-competition drug test during the event, while Henrique Cardoso and Roberto ‘Cyborg’ Abreu failed tests shortly after the event. The final competitor, Vagner Rocha, refused to submit to testing.

All five men accepted their suspension and Roberto ‘Cyborg’ Abreu has since released a statement on the news. This was the most suspensions handed out after an IBJJF event and the fact that several tests conducted after the tournament sent a signal that the IBJJF is taking testing seriously. After the news broke, Craig Jones even revealed that there may be another suspension coming once an unnamed athlete finishes the arbitration process.

