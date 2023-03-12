‘Money talks’ - Glover Teixeira would only come out of retirement if ‘I get paid’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira has retired from MMA back in January of this year and seems quite happy with the decision. At 43 years of age, the Brazilian believes he gave his best during his 21-year career, which included a late UFC title win in 2021, so he sees almost no reason to change his mind.

In an interview with Ag Fight, though, Teixeira revealed what the only exception would be and it may come as no surprise: money. Though Glover claims to be in a comfortable position after retiring, the Brazilian believes a big purse could put himself and his family in an even better place, so there would be no reason no to do it. However, as the former champion puts it, it would have to be a life-changing sum.

“Money talks. If I get paid, I come out of retirement. Didn’t Larry Holmes come out of retirement after three years to fight Mike Tyson? They offered him money he had never made before. To be honest, I’m happy with where I am now. But if they think there’s a fight that would sell well and they offer me enough money to leave the place where I am, put my family in this good a situation, then let’s go.”

Teixeira (33-9) retired from the sport on a two-fight losing skid, with losses to Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill. During his career, the 43-year-old scored wins over some of the most notable names in the light heavyweight division, such as Jan Blachowicz, Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans, Thiago Santos and Ryan Bader.

