 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Freak of nature’ - Pros react to Dvalishvili’s dominant win over Yan at UFC Vegas 71

Merab Dvalishvili defeated Petr Yan at UFC Vegas 71. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the victory.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Merab Dvalishvili defeated Petr Yan at UFC Vegas 71.
Merab Dvalishvili defeated Petr Yan at UFC Vegas 71.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Merab Dvalishvili has officially entered title contention. After five rounds against former champion Petr Yan, the ‘Machine’ scored a dominant unanimous decision win by making use of his grappling prowess and stamina to nullify his opponent’s game. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the win.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 71: ‘Yan vs. Dvalishvili’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 14 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow