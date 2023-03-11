‘Freak of nature’ - Pros react to Dvalishvili’s dominant win over Yan at UFC Vegas 71

Merab Dvalishvili has officially entered title contention. After five rounds against former champion Petr Yan, the ‘Machine’ scored a dominant unanimous decision win by making use of his grappling prowess and stamina to nullify his opponent’s game. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the win.
Yan or Merab? I got Yan but not confident at all— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 12, 2023
This fight is crazy sheesh— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) March 12, 2023
Crazy pace, great start for the machine #UFCLasVegas— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 12, 2023
Yan is one of the top ten best fighters in the world imo but merab is just the definition of overfuckingwhelming— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 12, 2023
There’s no way merab doesn’t get tired— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 12, 2023
Yan in the corner after 14 takedown attempts in 2 rounds and Merab bouncing around during the break #UFCLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ObkBM5lRlo— Nate Maness (@MayhemManess1) March 12, 2023
The pace of these fights tonight has been insane! Merab 2-0 #UFCFightNight— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) March 12, 2023
These guys are unbelievable!! What a pace!! #ufcfightnight #yanvsdvalishvili— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) March 12, 2023
Oh, we wrestling? #UFCLasVegas— Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) March 12, 2023
No one has ever done this to Yan! @MerabDvalishvil is a BEAST!!! #UFCLasVegas— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) March 12, 2023
The #machine ! There is only one ! Wow! @MerabDvalishvil #UFCFightNightLive— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 12, 2023
Here’s the thing…Merab looks like he could go another 5 rounds again. Dude is smiling/not breathing heavily at all after giving yet another fighter the feeling of emphysema. @raylongomma— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 12, 2023
Clean win for Merab, shoutout to the LAW/Serra boys they have been crushing it #UFCLasVegas— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 12, 2023
Merab Dvalishvili just put on a performance that would make a fictional prime Clay Guida on EPO and amphetamines look lazy. #UFCVegas— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) March 12, 2023
In case you’re watching Yan for the first time tonight or just casually look at his record over the last few fights, you wouldn’t know that he’s an absolute killer with awesome skills everywhere. Working on his footwork will help him tremendously and can get him back to the top.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 12, 2023
@MerabDvalishvil my brother is a LEGEND ❤️ SO PROUD OF YOU ! #UFCLasVegas— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 12, 2023
Wow great fight! High pace, skill and cardio RESPECT to both these warriors!! @ufc #UFCLasVegas— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 12, 2023
Merab is a freak of nature— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) March 12, 2023
Let’s go brotha @MerabDvalishvil way to grind him out!!!#meanmachine— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 12, 2023
@MerabDvalishvil was on point tonight— Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) March 12, 2023
