‘Walked through him’ - Twitter reacts to Volkov’s KO of Romanov at UFC Vegas 71

In a quick fight at UFC Vegas 71’s co-main event, Alexander Volkov scored another knockout victory. Paired up against rising Alexandr Romanov, ‘Drago’ was able to handle his opponent’s grappling skills and imposed his will to score a first-round TKO win just a bit over two minutes into the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

First round knockout #ufcvegas — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 12, 2023

Should’ve went with my gut I had volk — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 12, 2023

Oof. Volkov walked through him.#UFCLasVegas — Nate Maness (@MayhemManess1) March 12, 2023

The perception around Alexandr Romanov has sure changed over the last year. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 12, 2023

Volkov with grappling is gonna be a major problem for people. Vast improvement with his overall grappling/decision-making. Glad I changed my pick today after seeing Romonov weigh-in. @Jon_Anik @BrianPetrieMMA — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 12, 2023

Romanov looked a bit off today. Congrats Volkov — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) March 12, 2023