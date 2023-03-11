 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Walked through him’ - Twitter reacts to Volkov’s KO of Romanov at UFC Vegas 71

Alexander Volkov defeated Alexandr Romanov. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
Alexander Volkov knocked out Alexandr Romanov at UFC Vegas 71.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In a quick fight at UFC Vegas 71’s co-main event, Alexander Volkov scored another knockout victory. Paired up against rising Alexandr Romanov, ‘Drago’ was able to handle his opponent’s grappling skills and imposed his will to score a first-round TKO win just a bit over two minutes into the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

