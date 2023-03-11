UFC Vegas 71: ‘Yan vs Dvalishvili’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon & his co-hort Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, March 11th, 2023, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 71: ‘Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili’ massive, action-packed 13-bout card, from the Theatre at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Here’s a look at what transpired...

This 13-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, one thrilling KO/TKO’s, five sweet subs, and seven hard-fought decisions. Post-Fight BONUS Awards included:

POTN: Bruno Silva & Davey Grant

FOTN: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Official ‘UFC Vegas 71’ Scorecards

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR. 11 — 6/3PM ETPT

13. 135lbs: Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) DEF. Petr Yan (16-5) — via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

12. 265lbs: Alexander Volkov (36-10) DEF. Alexandr Romanov (16-2) — via TKO (strikes) at 2:16 of Round 1

11. 205lbs: Nikita Krylov (30-9) DEF. Ryan Spann (21-8) — via submission (triangle choke) at 3:38 of Round 1

10. 135lbs: Jonathan Martinez (18-4) DEF. Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

9. 135lbs: Mario Bautista (12-2) DEF. Guido Cannetti (10-7) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:18 of Round 1

8. 205lbs: Vitor Petrino (8-0) DEF. Anton Turkalj (8-2) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Zane’s Picks from The MMA Vivisection Shows on Thursday, March 9th:

Yan, Volkov, Krylov, Ramos, Nurmagomedov, Petrino, Brzeski, Assuncao, Dumas, Bautista, Aldrich, Henry, Silva, Harris

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 3/12PM ETPT

7. 265lbs: Karl Williams (8-1) DEF. Łukasz Brzeski (8-3) — via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

6. 135lbs: Davey Grant (13-6) DEF. Raphael Assunção (27-10) — via submission (reverse triangle choke) at 4:43 of Round 3

5. 185lbs: Josh Fremd (10-4) DEF. Sedriques Dumas (7-1) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:00 of Round 2

4. 135lbs: Victor Henry (23-6) DEF. Tony Gravely (23-9) — via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

3. 125lbs: Ariane Lipski (15-8) DEF. JJ Aldrich (11-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. 125lbs: Bruno Silva (13-5) DEF. Tyson Nam (21-13) — via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:23 of Round 2

1. 170lbs: Carlston Harris (18-5) DEF. Jared Gooden (22-9) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

