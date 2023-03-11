UFC Vegas 71: Yan vs. Dvalishvili live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC Vegas 71: Yan vs. Dvalishvili event goes down from the the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main event for this fight night will take place in the bantamweight division, with former champion Petr Yan taking on Merab Dvalishvili. The co-main will be at heavyweight, with veteran Alexander Volkov meeting Alexander Romanov. The main card will also feature a fight that was supposed to be a main event a couple of weeks ago at 205, with Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann facing off at a 215-pound catchweight.
This will be an ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 3pm ET/Noon PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 6pm ET/3pm PT. For the areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.
Main Card
Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Alexandr Romanov vs. Alexander Volko
Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez
Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti
Anton Turkalj vs. Vitor Petrino
Prelims
Łukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams
Davey Grant vs. Raphael Assuncao
Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd
Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely
JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski
Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva
Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden
