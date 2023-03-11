Graphic: Watch Michael Page explode Goiti Yamauchi’s kneecap with one kick at Bellator 292

Bellator 292 just wrapped up from the SAP Center in San Jose, California with each bout on the four-fight main card ending early. The most brutal finish of the night also happened to be the main card opener, and witnessed Michael ‘Venom’ Page explode the knee cap of Goiti Yamauchi with a single kick.

Yamauchi was in a southpaw stance, with MVP standing orthodox. Page stepped in with an inside leg kick, and landed directly under the knee cap of his opponent. In the video, you can see what looks like Goiti’s patella actually separating from the tendon. Needless to say Yamauchi immediately went down grabbing at his leg, prompting the referee to wave off the match just 26-seconds into it.

I sure have seen my fair share of leg breaks over the years, but most of them are a result of a kick being checked. Never have I seen someone explode a knee with a kick, so this is a new one for me. MVP first earned a rent-free spot in my head back in 2016 when he caved in the skull of Cyborg Santos with that wicked flying knee, and now he’s done it again. The man just kicked off someone’s fricking knee cap, and I will never be able to unsee it. I really hope Yamauchi heals up quickly, but these are the kinds of holy shit moments that us MMA fans live for.

Michael Page def. Goiti Yamauchi by KO at :26 of round 1: Welterweight

