Bellator 292 video: Usman Nurmagomedov subs Benson Henderson, Bendo retires

Bellator 292 saw the launch of the promotion’s lightweight Grand Prix, with the night’s main event including 155-pound champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, submitting a former UFC champ in Benson Henderson in the very first round.

Nurmagomedov blasted Henderson with a head kick to drop him in the opening moments of the round. From there, Usman got on top and started to rain down punch after punch. Incredibly, Bendo kept moving to avoid getting pounded out, but Nurmagomedov was on his back. Usman brilliantly set up a rear-naked choke, catching Henderson dead to rights to force the tap.

What a performance from Nurmagomedov to successfully defend his title, and to make things a bit sweeter he also advances to the semi-final round of Bellator’s lightweight Grand Prix! Just a reminder, the winner of the GP will score a cool $1,000,000 payday.

As for Bendo, he left his gloves inside of the cage, announcing that it is time for him to step away from the sport. The UFC’s former lightweight champion in Henderson is leaving the sport of MMA with an overall record of 30-12. On the big stage, he had six matches with the WEC, 14 bouts with the UFC, and then 14 matches under the Bellator banner.

**Reserve your user name for the new Bloody Elbow before April 1, 2023. Go here for more details (link).