UFC Vegas 71: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili - live results, video highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at UFC Vegas 71, which is not going down from APEX facility, rather The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We’ve got top-5 bantamweights gracing the UFC Vegas 71 main event when the former champion, Petr Yan, gets it on with the UFC’s #3 rated 135-pounder, Merab Dvalishvili.

In an alternate universe, Yan is sitting at 11-0 in the UFC, and is still the promotion’s bantamweight champ. He never blasted Aljamain Sterling with that knee to lose his belt on a disqualification, and he certainly didn’t lose the split nod in their rematch. He surely didn’t drop that split decision to Sean O’Malley in his last fight, so he’s definitely about to defend his belt for the fifth time here.

Unfortunately for Petr, he’s stuck in this time line. He’s 8-3 with the promotion, lost twice to Aljo, failed to beat O’Malley, and he never actually defended his title after winning it. That means Yan should be due for a bit of a softball, right? Not a chance! Petr is going after the owner of an eight fight wining streak in Merab Dvalishvili, who is a fighter that is impossible to look good against.I will say this about Yan, though. Show me a better world class caliber fighter that has gone 1-3 in their last four. You can’t.

The main card is slated for 6:00pm ET/3:00pm PT, and the preliminary bouts begin at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm, PT — all of which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card: (6:00pm ET)

Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili: Bantamweight

Alexandr Romanov vs. Alexander Volkov: Heavyweight

Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann: 215-pounds

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez: Bantamweight

Anton Turkalj vs. Vitor Petrino: Light Heavyweight

Prelims: (3:00pm ET)

Łukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams: Heavyweight

Davey Grant vs. Raphael Assunção: Bantamweight

Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd: Middleweight

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti: Bantamweight

Victor Henry vs. Tony Gravely: Bantamweight

JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski: (W) Flyweight

Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva: Flyweight

Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden: Welterweight

