Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison: Full results, highlights, live play-by-play analysis

Today’s boxing takes us to Australia, where a strong main event sees Tim Tszyu seeking to step out of his father’s shadow by taking on Tony Harrison for an interim title belt at 154lbs.

Tszyu (21-0-0, 15 KOs), son of local legend Kostya, has reached the stage of his career where he really needs to prove he belongs at world level. A win here will do that. Harrison (29-3-1, 21KOs) isn’t just a gatekeeper though- victory would give him a third crack at unified divisional champion Jermell Charlo, with whom he’s 1-1, so he’s got a lot to fight for himself.

The fight will be available in the US on Showtime. They’ll only show the main event, with coverage starting at 10:45PM ET. That’s the expected time for the ringwalks, but if the undercard runs long, Showtime will probably resort to filler, so keep an eye out here for where we stand.

For Australian viewers, it’s a $59.95 KayoTV PPV, with the main card starting at 12PM on Sunday, AEDT and the main event scheduled for 2:45PM.

Interim WBO super-welterweight title: Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison

Light-heavyweight: Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzales

Super-bantamweight: Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny

Super-Middleweight: Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock

Super-welterweight: Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin

Super-welterweight: Ben Mahoney vs. Koen Mazoudier

Featherweight: Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin

Light-heavyweight: Iman Khataev vs. Gi Sung Gwak