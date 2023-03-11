Sumo Haru Basho: Results, highlights, how to watch

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo rolls on this weekend with the Haru Basho (Spring or March Tournament), taking place from March 12 to March 26 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka.

Bloody Elbow is your home for all the news, highlights and updates as this year’s field of competitors face off for the first time in an attempt to hold or better their place on the banzuke (rankings document).

You can stream this tournament via NHK World, both live and on demand. This can be done on their website via your web browser or the NHK World app on Apple and Android products. The live shows happen around 4:10 a.m. ET. Highlights are often shown at 12:30 a.m and are then available on demand.

Banzuke (Pre-tournament rankings):

Haru Banzuke EAST RANK WEST EAST RANK WEST Terunofuji (MON) YOKOZUNA OZEKI Takakeeisho (JPN) Wakatakakage (JPN) SEKIWAKE Hoshoryu (MON) Kiribayama (MON) SEKIWAKE Wakamotoharu (JPN) KOMUSUBI Kotonowaka (JPN) Daieisho (JPN) KOMUSUBI Tobizaru (JPN) Tamawashi (MON) #1 Shodai (JPN) Abi (JPN) #2 Ryuden (JPN) Mitakeumi (JPN) #3 Nishikifuji (JPN) Onosho (JPN) #4 Meisei (JPN) Kotoshoho (JPN) #5 Midorifuji (JPN) Endo (JPN) #6 Sadanoumi (JPN) Hokutofuji (JPN) #7 Takayasu (JPN) Ichiyamamoto (JPN) #8 Ura (JPN) Aoiyama (BUL) #9 Hiradoumi (JPN) Myogiryu (JPN) #10 Nishikigi (JPN) Azumaryu (MON) #11 Takanosho (JPN) Kagayaki (JPN) #12 Takarafuji (JPN) Daishoho (MON) #13 Kotoeko (JPN) Kinbozan (KAZ) #14 Bushozan (JPN) Hokuseiho (JPN) #15 Oho (JPN) Chiyoshoma (MON) #16 Tsurugisho (JPN) Mitoryu (MON) #17

Note : This article will only cover the results from the Makuuchi division. Results for all divisions can be found here .

Day 1 Results

Results to follow...

