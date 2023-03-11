 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sumo Haru Basho: Results, highlights, how to watch

Your source for all that happens at the March Grand Sumo Tournament.

By Tim Bissell
/ new
Sumo wrestler Takakeisho.
Takakeisho could realize his life’s dream in Osaka this month.
Sumo Stew/YouTube

The 2023 Grand Tournament of Sumo rolls on this weekend with the Haru Basho (Spring or March Tournament), taking place from March 12 to March 26 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka.

Bloody Elbow is your home for all the news, highlights and updates as this year’s field of competitors face off for the first time in an attempt to hold or better their place on the banzuke (rankings document).

You can stream this tournament via NHK World, both live and on demand. This can be done on their website via your web browser or the NHK World app on Apple and Android products. The live shows happen around 4:10 a.m. ET. Highlights are often shown at 12:30 a.m and are then available on demand.

Banzuke (Pre-tournament rankings):

Haru Banzuke

EAST RANK WEST
EAST RANK WEST
Terunofuji (MON) YOKOZUNA
OZEKI Takakeeisho (JPN)
Wakatakakage (JPN) SEKIWAKE Hoshoryu (MON)
Kiribayama (MON) SEKIWAKE
Wakamotoharu (JPN) KOMUSUBI Kotonowaka (JPN)
Daieisho (JPN) KOMUSUBI Tobizaru (JPN)
Tamawashi (MON) #1 Shodai (JPN)
Abi (JPN) #2 Ryuden (JPN)
Mitakeumi (JPN) #3 Nishikifuji (JPN)
Onosho (JPN) #4 Meisei (JPN)
Kotoshoho (JPN) #5 Midorifuji (JPN)
Endo (JPN) #6 Sadanoumi (JPN)
Hokutofuji (JPN) #7 Takayasu (JPN)
Ichiyamamoto (JPN) #8 Ura (JPN)
Aoiyama (BUL) #9 Hiradoumi (JPN)
Myogiryu (JPN) #10 Nishikigi (JPN)
Azumaryu (MON) #11 Takanosho (JPN)
Kagayaki (JPN) #12 Takarafuji (JPN)
Daishoho (MON) #13 Kotoeko (JPN)
Kinbozan (KAZ) #14 Bushozan (JPN)
Hokuseiho (JPN) #15 Oho (JPN)
Chiyoshoma (MON) #16 Tsurugisho (JPN)
Mitoryu (MON) #17

Note: This article will only cover the results from the Makuuchi division. Results for all divisions can be found here.

Day 1 Results

Results to follow...

About the author: Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. (full bio)

Reserve your user name for the new Bloody Elbow before April 1, 2023. Go here for more details (link).

In This Stream

Sumo stomp! Events, results, highlights news, analysis and more

View all 17 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow