UFC Vegas 71 community picks and predictions (NEW!)

Here are the results of our first Community Picks survey. 32 folks participated in this and I hope you all stick with it and more of you jump on in. As you can see the BE Community believes Petr Yan will rebound with a win over Merab Dvalishvili. The community also expressed that the headliner is by far the fight they are most interested in on this card. However, they think Fight of the Night honours may go to Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann (a fight which Krylov is favoured to win, by a smidge).

You’ll also notice there’s no Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden fight here. When I sent out the polls we still had Harris vs. Nurmagomedov scheduled.

Petr Yan (65.5%) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (34.4%)

BE Community pick: Petr Yan

Alexander Volkov (53.1%) vs. Alexandr Romanov (45.9%)

BE Community pick: Alexander Volkov

Nikita Krylov (53.1%) vs. Ryan Spann (46.9%)

BE Community pick: Nikita Krylov

Said Nurmagomedov (90.6%) vs. Jonathan Martinez (9.4%)

BE Community pick: Said Nurmagomedov

Vitor Petrino (56.3%) vs. Anton Turkalj (43.8%)

BE Community pick: Vitor Petrino

Lukasz Brzeski (37.5%) vs. Karl Williams (62.5%)

BE Community pick: Karl Williams

Raphael Assuncao (40.6%) vs. Davey Grant (59.4%)

BE Community pick: Davey Grant

Sedriques Dumas (78.1%) vs. Josh Fremd (21.9%)

BE Community pick: Sedriques Dumas

Mario Bautista (68.8%) vs. Guido Cannetti (31.3%)

BE Community pick: Mario Bautista

JJ Aldrich (68.8%) vs. Ariane Lipski (31.3%)

BE Community pick: JJ Aldrich

Tony Gravely (37.5%) vs. Victor Henry (62.5%)

BE Community pick: Victor Henry

Tyson Nam (53.1%) vs. Bruno Silva (46.9%)

BE Community pick: Tyson Nam

Which fight wins Fight of the Night Award

BE Community pick: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann (37.5%)

Which fighters win a Performance of the Night Award

BE Community pick: Said Nurmagomedov (50%), Petr Yan (43.8%), Alexandr Romanov, Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov (31.3%)

Which fight are you most excited for?

BE Community pick: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili (75%)

