Alabama Athletic Commission makes slap fight stance crystal clear

Past and current UFC brass may be lobbying hard for the future of slap competitions in the US, however, the Alabama Athletic Commission does not seem at all interested in hearing it. Not interested in talk of how slap fighting is a “skill sport,” or how “the participants that are at a high level in this are skilled athletes.” The commission also doesn’t even seem interested in comparing slap fighting to other currently widely regulated combat sports like boxing and MMA.

To make their stance on slap fighting perfectly clear, combat sports fans need look no further than the commission’s homepage. It’s unclear exactly when in the last few months they added their latest message, but it’s unequivocal in its stance.

The same week the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) voted to begin regulating Dana White’s version of “slap fighting”, where participants take turns slapping one another as hard as they can, the Alabama Athletic Commission (AAC) unanimously voted to keep Slap Fighting as an illegal event, during their regular open meeting. “This is not a sport,” said AAC Chair Casey Sears. “This is an activity where competitors defending themselves are against the rules.” Slap fighting remains illegal in Alabama to promote, participate or attend. Anyone that is aware of an illegal slap fighting event is encouraged to contact the AAC and the local authorities to have events shut down immediately. The Attorney General may bring a civil action requesting relief, including a permanent or temporary injunction, restraining order, or other order, against any person who he or she believes is violating the rules of the AAC. Violations may result in up to a ten thousand dollar ($10,000) fine for per violation of the rules and guidelines of the commission. The Alabama Athletic Commission is the sole regulator and has the sole authority to regulate any form of unarmed combat held in the state as the commission deems necessary.

While UFC president Dana White, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell, former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta, “The Ultimate Fighter” producer Craig Piligian and others under the Schiaffo, LLC banner were successful in getting the Nevada State Athletic Commission to sanction slap fighting as a regulated combat sport, they have not been able to get viewers on board. The eight-week run of Power Slap: Road to the Title recently wrapped up on TBS with its worst-rated show of the season.

Reserve your user name for the new Bloody Elbow before April 1, 2023. Go here for more details (link).