Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson live results, video highlights

Stay up to date with what’s happening today at Bellator 292: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson, which is happening from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

There’s a pretty fun main card going on here with Bellator’s lightweight Grand Prix kicking off in the main and co-main events. Opening up the main card, the exceptionally unique Michael ‘Venom’ Page will make his return to MMA following a one-off in Bare Knuckle.

Closing out the show tonight will not only be a GP bout, but it will also involve Bellator’s undefeated 155-pound champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, meeting a man who was once upon a time the UFC’s lightweight king, Benson Henderson.

Say what you want about Bendo being past his prime, but he still finds ways to give these younger studs a hard time. I’m happy that he’s in this tournament, and I’m glad that he has another opportunity for a Bellator belt. Fun fact: Henderson had 14 matches during his tenure with the UFC, and tonight will mark his 14th bout with Bellator. Where does the time go?

Before that, the opening round of Bellator’s lightweight GP is getting an explosive one between the 20-4 Tofiq Musayev, and the 22-3 Alexander Shabliy. You’ve got Musayev coming off of that sweet sub 30-second knockout of Sidney Outlaw, and then Shabliy looking to build off of his brilliant battering of Brent Primus. This one should be a dog fight!

The main card is slated for 10:00pm ET, and can be streamed on SHOWTIME. The preliminary bouts begin at 7:25pm ET, and can been seen on Bellator’s YouTube channel.

Main card:

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson: Lightweight Title/GP

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexander Shabliy: Lightweight GP

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell: Heavyweight

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi: Welterweight

Prelims:

Enrique Barzola vs. Erik Perez: Bantamweight

Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell: Featherweight

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson: Middleweight

Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov: Light Heavyweight

Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna: Featherweight

Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley: Middleweight