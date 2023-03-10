TUF 1 alum Mike Swick announces he’s cancer free after a year since diagnosis

Back in early 2022, TUF 1 alum and UFC veteran Mike Swick announced his cancer diagnosis. Swick was stricken with Stage 4 lymphoblastic lymphoma, which at the time, was already seven months in his system.

Swick went through the usual procedures to battle the disease, including chemotherapy. Now a little over a year since that life-changing moment, he is now delivering some promising news.

“43 and Cancer Free!” Swick wrote on Instagram.

“As you can see by the photo, I didn’t wait around for the test results… Very positive I was gonna win this battle somehow. It can come back and I can always get it later in life but I will be much more prepared and ready and can at least always say no matter what, I kicked it’s ass!

“As you can see from my timeline the last year, it didn’t slow me down. It was tough but keeping a positive mindset and not allowing it to change my life anymore than it had to was important and kept my stress down and life moving forward.

“Stage 4 of the most aggressive and deadly form of Lymphoma Leukemia was not an easy thing to hear so young and healthy but I been (sic) a fighter since I was a kid and accepted the challenge and knew this post would come one day. Literally from the day I took that first selfie, I couldn’t wait to post this.

“I hope it’s inspiring to anyone facing the same situation or similar and if you have any questions comment below or DM me. Many have been fighting this with me and many will be successful and live full happy lives after! Anything I can do to help will just make me more happy!

“Thanks for all the support! It’s been amazing! Love you all! ”

#FuckCancer #CancerFree #CancerSurvivor

Lymphoblastic lymphoma is a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma where 25% of the bone marrow is affected, as well as the lymph nodes. It has a relatively high survival rate among younger people (85%), but for those over the age of 40 like Swick, the cure rate drops to 45-50%.

Swick last fought at UFC 189 in 2015 against Alex Garcia and lost via decision. He retired that same year to focus on running the American Kickboxing Academy facility in Phuket, Thailand, which he began in 2013. He left the sport with a record of 15-6.