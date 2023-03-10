Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson live stream - Prelims

Get excited: the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix begins at Bellator 292 on Friday.
A pair of quarterfinal fights serve as the main and co-main event, with reigning Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov defending his title for the first time against Benson Henderson and Tofiq Musayev facing Alexandr Shabliy.
Also featured is a rematch between heavyweights Valentin Moldavsky and Linton Vassell. At Bellator 218 nearly two years ago, the Fedor Emelianenko-trained fighter defeated Vassell by unanimous decision. Rounding out the main card is Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi in a potential No. 1 contender at welterweight.
But before we get to those fights, we have some preliminary action to watch. Bellator 292 starts with a live YouTube stream of the preliminary card, which can be watched here at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. We move over to the main card on Showtime at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.
Main Card (Showtime, 10 PM ET/7 PM PT)
- Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson
- Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexandr Shabliy
- Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
- Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi
Preliminary Card (YouTube, 7 PM ET/4 PM PT)
- Érik Pérez vs. Enrique Barzola
- Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell
- Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson
- Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
- Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna
- Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley
Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for live updates, play-by-play and discussion on Bellator 292.
