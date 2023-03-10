Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson live stream - Prelims

Get excited: the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix begins at Bellator 292 on Friday.

A pair of quarterfinal fights serve as the main and co-main event, with reigning Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov defending his title for the first time against Benson Henderson and Tofiq Musayev facing Alexandr Shabliy.

Also featured is a rematch between heavyweights Valentin Moldavsky and Linton Vassell. At Bellator 218 nearly two years ago, the Fedor Emelianenko-trained fighter defeated Vassell by unanimous decision. Rounding out the main card is Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi in a potential No. 1 contender at welterweight.

But before we get to those fights, we have some preliminary action to watch. Bellator 292 starts with a live YouTube stream of the preliminary card, which can be watched here at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. We move over to the main card on Showtime at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 PM ET/7 PM PT)

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson

Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexandr Shabliy

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary Card (YouTube, 7 PM ET/4 PM PT)

Érik Pérez vs. Enrique Barzola

Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson

Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna

Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for live updates, play-by-play and discussion on Bellator 292.