 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bellator 292: Nurmagomedov vs. Henderson live stream - Prelims

Check out the prelim action of Bellator 292 on Saturday. 

By Kristen King
/ new

Get excited: the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix begins at Bellator 292 on Friday.

A pair of quarterfinal fights serve as the main and co-main event, with reigning Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov defending his title for the first time against Benson Henderson and Tofiq Musayev facing Alexandr Shabliy.

Also featured is a rematch between heavyweights Valentin Moldavsky and Linton Vassell. At Bellator 218 nearly two years ago, the Fedor Emelianenko-trained fighter defeated Vassell by unanimous decision. Rounding out the main card is Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi in a potential No. 1 contender at welterweight.

But before we get to those fights, we have some preliminary action to watch. Bellator 292 starts with a live YouTube stream of the preliminary card, which can be watched here at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. We move over to the main card on Showtime at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 PM ET/7 PM PT)

  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Benson Henderson
  • Tofiq Musayev vs. Alexandr Shabliy
  • Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell
  • Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Preliminary Card (YouTube, 7 PM ET/4 PM PT)

  • Érik Pérez vs. Enrique Barzola
  • Josh Hill vs. Cass Bell
  • Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Tony Johnson
  • Julius Anglickas vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
  • Laird Anderson vs. Rogelio Luna
  • Theo Haig vs. Adam Wamsley

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for live updates, play-by-play and discussion on Bellator 292.

About the author: Kristen King is a writer for Bloody Elbow. She has covered combat sports since 2016. (full bio)

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bloody Elbow Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your MMA and UFC news from Bloody Elbow