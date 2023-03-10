Power Slap closes first season with worst ever ratings

Power Slap wrapped up its eight-week run on TBS on Wednesday night with its worst numbers of the season, finishing the evening as the 106th-rated show on cable for the night.

As was the case for the first seven weeks of the slap fighting league’s run on cable, AEW Wrestling provided Power Slap with a strong lead-in. According to ShowBuzzDaily, AEW was the No. 4 ranked cable show on Wednesday night. The two-hour-long pro wrestling program, which airs at 8 p.m., had 858,000 viewers for the week. Those numbers gave AEW a 0.29 rating among viewers in the 18-49 age group.

Despite that strong lead-in, Power Slap only pulled a 0.05 rating with the 18-49 demographic with 220,000 viewers. The hour-long broadcast’s previous low came during Week 4 when Power Slap pulled 275,000 viewers for a 0.08 rating with those aged 18-49.

The first season of Power Slap: Road to the title had its best night on January 25, the second week of the show’s run. During that week, White’s foray into slap fighting was the No. 30 cable show on the night and pulled a .13 with 18-49 year-olds and had 413,000 viewers. That week, AEW Wrestling had a .32 rating and 1.003 million viewers.

Here is a look at the ratings for the full run on Power Slap: Road to the Title on TBS

Week 1: 295,000 viewers, 0.10 share, No 45. rated program for the night.

Week 2: 413,000 viewers, 0.13 share, No. 30 rated program for the night.

Week 3: 284,000 viewers, 0.09 share, No. 51 rated program for the night.

Week 4: 275,000 viewers, 0.08 share, No. 68 rated program for the night.

Week 5: 275,000 viewers, 0.09 share, No. 55 rated program for the night.

Week 6: 309,000 viewers 0.10 share. No. 43 rated program for the night.

Week 7: 277,000 viewers 0.09 share, No. 50 rated program for the night.

Week 8: 220,000 viewers, 0.05 share, No. 106 rated program for the night.

Bloody Elbow reached out to TBS about the possibility of a second season of Power Slap. The network did not respond before publication.