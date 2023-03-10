Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. The show features the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears.

EPISODE 231

UFC has another banner year yet are paying less in fighter “expenses”

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/7/23621702/ufc-admits-to-lower-athlete-costs-as-they-boast-best-financial-year-in-2022

Jake Paul running for his life from Mayweather and crew

https://www.tmz.com/2023/03/08/floyd-mayweather-confronts-jake-paul-miami-heat-game/

Mark Hunt says Jones is a cheating steroid rat

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2023/3/9/23631556/cheating-steroid-rat-mma-legend-mark-hunt-burns-jon-jones-after-ufc-285-win-mma-news

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Dvalishvili preview

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/95455-ufc-fight-night-smith-vs-hill

