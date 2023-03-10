UFC Vegas 71 weigh-ins live stream

The UFC is back in the APEX facility this weekend with a card headlined by two of the best bantamweights in the promotion. At UFC Vegas 71 former champion Petr Yan will be taking on Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan lost his belt to Aljamain Sterling in his first defense and then failed to get it back in an immediate rematch. Dvalishvili is on an eight fight winning streak, but it seems unlikely he will ever challenge his close friend and training partner Sterling for the belt. The co-main for this one is a heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov.

Making the fight card a bit more special than the usual APEX fare is the inclusion of Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann, which was supposed to headline a UFC Vegas card a few weeks ago but got pulled, during the event, when Krylov fell ill.

The prelims have some interesting match-ups including JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski and Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant.

But before these fights can happen, we need to hit the scales. The official weigh-ins happen at 12 p.m. ET. Keep it locked on this page for all the results as they happen.

Main card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Alexandr Romanov

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Austin Lingo

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Jonathan Martinez

Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Prelim card (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Karl Williams

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Davey Grant

Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Flyweight: JJ Aldrich vs. Ariane Lipski

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs. Victor Henry

Flyweight: Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva

Heavyweight: Carlston Harris vs. Jared Gooden