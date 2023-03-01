UFC 285 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘I think an MMA fight is just one big test’

UFC 285 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the second episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off in the Red Rock canyon with Ciryl Gane and his team. His brother says they came out there for some fresh air. Ciryl is a nature, outdoorsy kind of guy.

Jon Jones is studying tape of Gane fights. He doesn’t understand why people don’t study their opponents more going into fights. He thinks a Gane fight equates to a chess match because they’re both thinkers.

Geoff Neal gets his first Embedded look. He equates his 285 fight with his pre-UFC regional fights where he had to win to pay his rent. He’s just going to beat his opponent up. No more words are necessary.

Over at the PI in Vegas, Valentina Shevchenko is preparing. Her coach talks about her journey on the way to her showdown with Alexa Grasso. He thinks Shevchenko is very well-rounded, which is how it should be in today’s MMA world. It’s all pretty standard MMA talk, and neither her or her coach actually mention her opponent once in what made the cut for the episode.

Back to Gane at home, playing FIFA and clowning around with his teammates. Then immediately back to ABQ, where Jones is at the pool again with Walt Harris and other teammates. He talks about his love for Albuquerque and the people there. Jones does come off a little different than he previously did. More mature, if that’s a thing. It’s still hard to tell how legit it is though. Oddly, he’s still doing the sauna suffering thing even though he doesn’t need to cut weight anymore. He says it’s a mental thing. Sure, okay.

And that’s it! UFC 285 goes down this Saturday night in T-Mobile Arena.