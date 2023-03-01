UFC 285 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘Jon is the GOAT’

UFC 285 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Vegas, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off in Vegas with Ciryl Gane’s coach. He doesn’t want to sound like everyone else on Embedded, but he believes in Gane’s improvements. Gane says that Jones is the greatest of all time and his goal from the outset of his career was to be that type of fighter - one of the best. He thinks it’s a 50/50 fight.

Off to the pool in ABQ with Jones. He jokes around with coaches then swim some laps. His upper body looks WAY bigger than it was the last time he fought. They do some exercises to work on his holding his breath underwater, and both him and coach state that he couldn’t do these things at the start of camp but they’ve become easy for him now with practice. More joking around.

Back to Gane. He does some balance and stretching exercises with his team at home. As usual, it’s pretty loose because Gane is a happy guy that likes to keep it light.

Now we’re back at Jones’ residence in Albuquerque. He shows where his next poster is going up in his man cave, he has them all. He says that Ninja Rua brought out the lion in him by waving the belt in his face that night he took the title off Shogun back in the day. He also talks about Machida and Sonnen, and says Sonnen is a weird guy. Anderson Silva is his favorite fighter of all time. He also discusses his roots starting off with nothing and using other people’s gear because it’s all he could find.

It’s typical Jones-speak - it seems really sentimental and real. Who knows if it actually is though.

And that’s it! UFC 285 goes down this Saturday night in T-Mobile.