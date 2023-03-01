Darren Till explains why he was cut from UFC roster

UFC Roster Watch on Twitter stunned a lot of people on Tuesday when it posted its recent group of fighter removals, which included welterweight-turned-middleweight contender Darren Till.

Despite his most recent loss — a third-round submission to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 this past December, it appeared as though Till would remain on the roster. UFC president Dana White praised the ‘Gorilla’ after his ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded performance, saying his stock has not ‘dropped at all’.

That said, Till revealed he wanted some time off after his loss to Du Plessis, and he got it. Shortly after UFC Roster Watch posted his release, the former welterweight title challenger confirmed he was out of the promotion — by choice.

What’s happening everyone,

Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as fuck.

I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable,

They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate.

I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back. — Frank Till (@darrentill2) March 1, 2023

“What’s happening everyone,” tweeted Till. “Me, Dana [and] [UFC Chief Business Officer] Hunter are still cool as f—k. I asked UFC [to] remove me just [to] sort some other s—t out for the foreseeable. They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate. I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute [and] I’ll be back.”

Following a 12-0 start to his professional career, Till was signed to the UFC. In his first appearance, the Team Kaobon representative finished Wendell de Oliveira by second-round KO. From there, Till fought Nicolas Dalby to a majority draw before rattling off four consecutive wins, including a unanimous decision against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

After the Thompson fight, Thompson was given his first championship opportunity against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 nearly five years ago. He would suffer his first professional loss after being submitted by the ‘Chosen One’ via second-round D’arce choke.

The Liverpudlian attempted to rebound against Jorge Masvidal, but he suffered his second loss, this time by way of brutal second-round KO. A move from welterweight to middleweight was next for Till, who went 1-3 against top names in the division.

Till is now 18-5-1 as a professional. When he expects to return to competition remains to be seen.