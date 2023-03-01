Dana White explains why he shot down Makhachev vs Volkanovski immediate rematch

Because of such a close, debated result at UFC 284, both Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski have agreed on an immediate rematch. The two men were even seen discussing it backstage right after their five-rounder and agreeing to a potential part two in Abu Dhabi.

Like many who saw the fight, UFC president Dana White is on board with a rematch. But he isn’t looking to do it right away, considering Yair Rodriguez’s huge win against Josh Emmett at the co-main event.

“You know what my thoughts are on that when you make a super fight, could you possibly have a better f–ng result than we did on that fight? Right?” White said at the UFC Vegas 70 post-fight press conference on Saturday (quotes via MMA Fighting).

“When the entire world is arguing over who won, that’s a super fight and it delivers right? The only thing that could possibly be better than that is the guy who’s fighting for the interim title comes out looking incredible, too. So, now you got Yair versus Volkanovski.

“We’ll see what happens with Islam and where he ends up fighting next. You have to do Yair [next]. I mean, [Yair] came out and absolutely dominated a stud [in Josh Emmett] that night and then you have the rematch after they both fight again. You could not have a better result.”

The UFC has yet to make any next moves, but White is also considering other options for Makhachev.

“I mean, listen, I don’t know – we didn’t make any fights yet. here are a lot of different things that play out and making these fights, you know, timing injuries, personal stuff, whatever it might be.

“But yeah, to me, the fight that makes sense is we make Yair versus Volkanovski, Islam versus somebody whenever that happens, and then you do the rematch.”

The UFC just booked a lightweight co-headliner between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush at UFC 288, a possible title eliminator that could determine Makhachev’s next challenger. It happens on May 6th, with the bantamweight championship between Aljamain Sterling and the returning Henry Cejudo as the main event.