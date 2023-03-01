‘We could’ve been on the same side’ - Ngannou disappointed in Jon Jones doing ‘what the system wants’

Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is becoming one of the biggest ‘what-could’ve-beens’ in recent UFC history. As “Bones” was finally making his heavyweight move official, “The Predator” was on his way out of the organization due to long-standing disagreements with the powers that be.

Now set for his heavyweight debut in a vacant title fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, Jones was asked about the supposed Ngannou bout. He essentially absolved himself from any shortcomings, stating most of the blame falls on the former heavyweight champion.

“I don’t think I deserve any criticism. I’m here. Francis had the opportunity to face me, and he opted out on the opportunity,” Jones told RMC Sport.

“If anyone should be criticized, it’s Francis Ngannou. If I’m correct, he was offered the biggest contract in heavyweight history. He had the opportunity to be a guy that dethroned me, and he didn’t believe in himself.

“Francis didn’t believe in himself. He wasn’t willing to gamble on himself. I feel bad for the fans. I know that that would’ve been a massive fight for the fans. People from all around the world would’ve loved to see that.”

Ngannou got the chance to respond to Jones in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

“Personally, I don’t have any problem with Jon Jones. I think we all know that Jon Jones has multiple personalities, and sometimes it’s even hard for him to figure out who he really is – and I don’t have nothing to do with that.

“… I think in this fight we could have been on the same side, instead of, like, fighting against each other, which is exactly what the system wants. You know, to divide the most, to conquer.

“So, I’m not really into that game. I see clearly what’s happening, I understand very well what’s happening, and I wish them all the best, you know?”

While nothing is set in stone yet, Ngannou’s name is currently linked to possible boxing matches against either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. As for Jones, he faces Gane this Saturday in Las Vegas.