UFC contender Rafael Fiziev wants ‘bullsh-t’ rule changed after Makhachev vs Volkanovksi

Two and a half weeks may have passed, but there remain to be conversations about UFC 284’s headliner between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Top ten lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev was recently asked about it during an interview with Submission Radio, and he is calling for some rule changes.

“I think they have to change some rules in the UFC, because if you take a position on the backside if you take his back, and like just staying, just control because you want control, not attacking, not make damage, not nothing. That’s bullshit, man. They have to change that.

“You can’t just stay on the back like this (looks scared) just control cause you want control. You know, you don’t wanna like, ‘ahhh’, and like this crazy. Like, that’s it. They have to change these rules.”

Fiziev was referring to the fourth round of the fight, where Makhachev had Volkanovksi’s back and had a body triangle locked for more than half a round. Islam was fighting hands and trying to attempt a choke, but he wasn’t doing much damage in the process.

All three judges had Makchachev winning round four likely because of control. But for Fiziev, that didn’t make any sense.

“Cannot do, cannot give the win round just because of you staying take a back like this. If he make damage, if he pass, like Khabib.

“When he takes a position, he makes a lot of damage, he doesn’t stop punching him, smashing his face. But if you are just taking a stay with this, I don’t understand.”

Fiziev, who capped off a six-fight win streak with a fifth-round KO win over former champion Rafael dos Anjos last July, will face ex-interim champion Justin Gaethje in the co-headliner of UFC 286. The event takes place on March 18 in London.