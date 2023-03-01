UFC Stats Tracker 2023: Tatiana Suarez, Mike Malott and Jordan Leavitt pull off firsts of the year

Before UFC Vegas 70, there had been 19 knockouts and 16 submissions during UFC action in 2023. That number did not include three specific types of finishes until Saturday night.

Jordan Leavitt was the first UFC fighter in 2023 to score a knockout via knees to the head in the clinch. Leavitt, who was coming off a submission loss to Paddy Pimblett in his previous outing, stopped Victor Martinez at the 2:27 mark of Round 1 of their lightweight contest.

The next fighter to score a first of 2023 was Mike Malott. Malott secured the first arm triangle from half guard submission of the year for the UFC. Malott is now 2-0 with the promotion after stopping Yohan Lainesse at the 4:15 mark of the first stanza.

Lastly, prior to Saturday’s fight card, no UFC fighter in 2023 had secured a guillotine choke after dropping to guard. However, Tatiana Suarez changed that when she used that technique to submit Montana De La Rosa 2:51 into the second round of their flyweight scrap.

The above fighters and the other UFC Vegas 70 competitors who secured stoppage wins, Brendan Allen, Trevor Peek and Joe Solecki, each received $50,000 Fight Night Bonus awards following the ESPN+ broadcast event, which took place at the UFC Apex.

Below, we look at all the significant UFC stats for 2023.

The next event on the UFC schedule is UFC 285. The main event of that card, which streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, is a heavyweight fight for the vacant UFC heavyweight title between former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones and ex-interim UFC heavyweight champ, Ciryl Gane.

Total Fights: 71

Title Fights: 4

Unanimous Decisions: 22

Split Decisions: 5

Majority Decisions: 1

Majority Draws: 2

KOs/TKOs: 21

Submissions: 20

Making the most of HIS main event!!!@BrendanAllenMMA sinks in the RNC in the closing seconds! #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/VVRdDyibOM — UFC (@ufc) February 26, 2023

Types of Finishes

Submissions

Rear Naked Choke: 11

Guillotine Choke After Drop to Guard: 2

Kneebar on Ground: 1

Arm Triangle from Mount: 1

Arm Triangle on Ground: 1

Arm Triangle from Half Guard: 1

Guillotine Choke from Bottom Guard: 1

Guillotine Choke after drop to Guard: 1

Triangle Armbar from Bottom Guard: 1

Triangle Choke from Bottom Guard: 1

Knockouts and Technical Knockouts

Punch to Head at Distance: 6

Punches to Head at Distance: 3

Elbows to Head from Mount: 2

Doctor Stoppage: 2

Flying Knee to Head: 1

Kick to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Body at Distance: 1

Knees to Head in Clinch: 1

Punches to Head from Back Control: 1

Punches to Head from Guard: 1

Punches to Head in Clinch: 1

Punches to Body at Distance: 1

Fights by Weight Division

Heavyweight: 6

Light heavyweight: 10

Middleweight: 5

Welterweight: 7

Lightweight: 13

Featherweight: 9

Women’s Featherweight: 1

Bantamweight: 5

Catchweight: 1

Women’s bantamweight: 2

Flyweight: 7

Women’s Flyweight: 4

Women’s strawweight: 1

Nonstop action as we head into the third and final round #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/j4ALgxteA0 — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2023

UFC Stat Totals in 2023

Total Knockdowns Landed: 22

Total Submission Attempts: 44

Total Reversals: 18

Total Significant Strikes Attempted: 11,541

Total Significant Strikes Landed: 5,549

Total Significant Head Strikes Attempted: 8,676

Total Significant Head Strikes Landed: 3,327

Total Significant Body Strikes Attempted: 1,756

Total Significant Body Strikes Landed: 1,314

Total Significant Leg Strikes Attempted: 1,109

Total Significant Leg Strikes Landed: 908

Total Significant Distance Strikes Attempted: 10,106

Total Significant Distance Strikes Landed: 4,451

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Attempted: 872

Total Significant Clinch Strikes Landed: 657

Total Significant Ground Strikes Attempted: 563

Total Significant Ground Strikes Landed: 432

Total Strikes Attempted: 14,349

Total Strikes Landed: 7,904

Total Takedowns Attempted: 379

Total Takedowns Landed: 128

TREVOR PEEK DID THAT IN HIS DEBUT #UFCVegas70pic.twitter.com/sGOQox82f4 — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2023

Memorable Fight Stats in 2023

Shortest Three-Round Fight: Rinya Nakamura KOs Toshiomi Kazama at 0:33 of Round 1 via punch to head at distance at UFC Vegas 68.

Latest Finish in a Three-Round Fight: Brendan Allen submits Andre Muniz at 4:25 of Round 3 via rear-naked choke.

Most Takedowns Landed: Serghei Spivac lands six of eight takedown attempts on Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68 and Jimmy Crute lands six of 12 takedown attempts on Alonzo Menifield.

Most Submission Attempts: HyunSung Park three submission attempts against SeungGuk Choi, Jimmy Crute three submission attempts against Alonzo Menifield, Clayton Carpenter with three submission attempts vs. Juancamilo Ronderos and Joe Solecki with three submission attempts vs. Carl Deaton.

Most Knockdowns Landed: Rinya Nakamura scores two knockdown on Toshiomi Kazama , Alonzo Menifield scores two knockdown on Jimmy Crute and Trevor Peek with two knockdowns vs. Erick Gonzalez.

Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Fight: Jessica Andrade lands 231 of 369 significant strike attempts in unanimous decision win over Lauren Murphy.

Shutouts: Serghei Spivac prevents Derrick Lewis from landing any strikes or takedowns during their UFC Vegas 68 main event fight.

An absolute GRAPPLING CLINIC



Searching for the choke all fight and @JoeSolecki gets the finish! #UFCVegas70 pic.twitter.com/pl3kmQdM3t — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2023

New UFC records in 2023

Jamahal Hill lands 232 significant strikes in a UFC light heavyweight fight for a new UFC LHW single-fight record. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira to by unanimous decision to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Jessica Andrade lands 231 significant strikes in a UFC women’s flyweight fight for a new UFC women’s flyweight record. Andrade defeated Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision.

Jessica Andrade tied Amanda Nunes for most wins in women’s UFC history with her 15th victory with the promotion.

Jim Miller participated in his 41st fight in the UFC. Andrei Arlovski is second to Miller with 39 UFC bouts.

With his one submission attempt vs. Alexander Hernandez, Jim Miller has the most submission attempts in UFC history with 47. Charles Oliveira is second with 40 submission attempts.

Jim Miller has 38 fights in the UFC lightweight division. Three other fighters: Clay Guida, Gleison Tibau and Joe Lauzon are tied for second with 27 fighters each.

Jim Miller has 6:18:59 of UFC lightweight fight time. Clay Guida is second with 5:10:50.

Jim Miller has 44 submission attempts in UFC lightweight fights. Joe Lauzon is second with 29.

Erin Blanchfield has a control time percentage of 55.4 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Taila Santos is second with 46.3 percent.

Erin Blanchfield has a top position percentage of 48.6 percent in UFC flyweight fights. Gillian Robertson is second at 41.9 percent.

Erin Blanchfield averages 1.57 submissions per 15 minutes of UFC women’s flyweight fight time. Taila Santos is second at 1.5.

Mayra Bueno Silva secures first kneebar submission in UFC women’s bantamweight history.

Stats via UFC Stats