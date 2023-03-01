Boxing odds: Tommy Fury favored in a rematch with Jake Paul

Tommy Fury just won a unanimous decision over Jake Paul this past weekend the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a rematch clause planted in Jake’s contract, there’s a chance that these two dance again. We now have betting odds for such a thing.

Jake was a small betting favorite the first time around, but now that we all know what this fight looks like, the oddsmakers favor Fury in a possible rematch.

Fury is being offered up with a -150 moneyline, with a $100 bet at those odds standing to see a complete payout of $166.67. As for Paul, he is beginning his betting life as a +120 underdog. Dropping a hundo on Jake could potentially bring back a total return of $220.

In the match, Fury got ahead on the scorecards early, with Paul coming alive late with an eight-round knockdown. So the fight was highly competitive, but just not high level. They were the perfect test for one another at this stage in their careers, but I don’t think anyone really wants, let alone needs, to see it again.

Check out the betting odds for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

About the author: Eddie Mercado has covered combat sports since 2015. He covers everything from betting odds to live events and fighter interviews. He holds a 1-0 record in pro MMA and holds a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu. ( full bio )