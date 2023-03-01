Important information regarding the Bloody Elbow newsletter

Dear BE readers,

As of March 31, 2023, Bloody Elbow will no longer be a part of SB Nation / Vox Media, LLC. t that time, this newsletter and your email information will be managed by BE Publishing, Nate Wilcox and the rest of Bloody Elbow’s editorial team. This change will not affect your subscription to this newsletter or any other SB Nation / Vox Media subscriptions you may have. As always, you are free to change or end your subscriptions using the links and instructions provided.

After March 31, Bloody Elbow will remain online. The editorial team is currently working on the ‘The New Bloody Elbow’ and will share some announcements about the future of the site soon.