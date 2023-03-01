 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MMA Squared: Imagining a Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier UFC 285 post-fight interview

The new caricature duo just dropped.

By Chris Rini
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC 285, Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane, Daniel Cormier
Chris Rini
Do you think Ciryl Gane feels left out of the whole Jon Jones / Francis Ngannou discussion?
Chris Rini

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday.

Chris

