Filed under: UFC 285 UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane MMA Squared: Imagining a Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier UFC 285 post-fight interview The new caricature duo just dropped. By Chris Rini Mar 1, 2023, 10:00am EST

Do you think Ciryl Gane feels left out of the whole Jon Jones / Francis Ngannou discussion?

Take care of yourself and I'll talk to you Monday.

Chris
