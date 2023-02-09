The UFC is back on PPV this week with an amazing headliner fight for a card that otherwise doesn’t feel much like a PPV. The co-main, between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett is great, and Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown looks like a thriller, but after that, it’s pure Fight Night undercard filler.

For fans who really want to dig into those extra fights, however, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

For listeners looking to support our podcasting work as Bloody Elbow leaves the VOX network of sites, we now officially have a Vivisection/6th Round Patreon. Both shows will continue to be posted, for free on BE, SoundCloud, YouTube and other podcasting apps going forward. However, the Patreon will give fans exclusive access to the MMA Depressed-us from here on out.

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC 284 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski — At 9:02, Odds 41:28, Picks - Both: Makhachev

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett — At 44:42, Odds 56:05, Picks - Both: Rodriguez

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown — At 56:32, Odds 1:09:41, Picks - Both: Maddalena

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter — At 1:11:30, Odds 1:17:46, Picks - Zane: Tafa, Connor: Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield — At 1:18:33, Odds 1:26:27, Picks - Both: Crute

ESPN PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas — At 1:57, Odds 16:01, Picks - Zane: Pedro, Connor: Bukauskas

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan — At 17:32, Odds 27:36, Picks - Both: Culibao

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues — At 28:34, Odds 39:13, Picks - Zane: Rodrigues, Connor: Ross

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado — At 39:24, Odds 47:15, Picks - Both: Mullarkey

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis — At 47:39, Odds 54:46, Picks - Both: Jenkins

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed — At 55:02, Odds 1:04:57, Picks - Both: Lookboonmee

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder — At 1:05:25, Odds 1:12:43, Picks - Zane: Young, Connor: Bilder

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner — At 1:13:16, Odds 1:18:07, Picks - Both: Tukhugov

Can’t wait for UFC 284? Be sure to check in over at DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK for all of your up-to-date odds, stats and betting whims.

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC Vegas 68 ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’:

Zane picked 7/11 for 64% and Connor also picked 7/11 for 64%

Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 in July, 2020, through UFC 283 in Jan, 2023:

Zane went 825/1280 for 64.5% and Connor went 780/1280 for 60.9%

2023 Stats:

Zane is 25/38 for 66% and Connor is 26/38 for 68%

2022 Stats:

Zane went 330/505 for 65% and Connor went 312/505 for 62%

2021 Stats:

Zane went 305/493 for 65% and Connor went 285/493 for 59%

July-Dec 2020 Stats:

Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

Stats Reference Spreadsheet: Vivi Picks Stats_2.9.23.pdf

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, OverCast, PocketCasts, Castro, Castbox, Player FM, Podcast Republic. Follow your favorite ‘Bloody Elbow Presents’ hosts on your preferred apps, such as: Downcast, PodCruncher, iCatcher!, Castaway 2, BeyondPod (Android), & more in the App Store! For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

Check out the MMA Vivi Facebook Page, and be sure to “Like”, Follow, Share — At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi