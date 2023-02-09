 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Vivisection - UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski picks, odds, & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to break down this week’s UFC event going down in Perth, Australia. With picks and odds for every fight on the card. From Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski in the main event down to Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brennan in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
Podcast owned, operated and recorded by: Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch | BE Presents Podcast Producer: Stephie Haynes & Videography/Post-Production & Distribution: June M. Williams
The UFC is back on PPV this week with an amazing headliner fight for a card that otherwise doesn’t feel much like a PPV. The co-main, between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett is great, and Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown looks like a thriller, but after that, it’s pure Fight Night undercard filler.

For fans who really want to dig into those extra fights, however, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

For listeners looking to support our podcasting work as Bloody Elbow leaves the VOX network of sites, we now officially have a Vivisection/6th Round Patreon. Both shows will continue to be posted, for free on BE, SoundCloud, YouTube and other podcasting apps going forward. However, the Patreon will give fans exclusive access to the MMA Depressed-us from here on out.

Here’s a look at the UFC 284 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD | 10pm/7pm ET&PT
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski — At 9:02, Odds 41:28, Picks - Both: Makhachev
Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett — At 44:42, Odds 56:05, Picks - Both: Rodriguez
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown — At 56:32, Odds 1:09:41, Picks - Both: Maddalena
Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter — At 1:11:30, Odds 1:17:46, Picks - Zane: Tafa, Connor: Porter
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield — At 1:18:33, Odds 1:26:27, Picks - Both: Crute

ESPN PRELIMS | 8pm/5pm ET&PT
Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas — At 1:57, Odds 16:01, Picks - Zane: Pedro, Connor: Bukauskas
Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan — At 17:32, Odds 27:36, Picks - Both: Culibao
Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues — At 28:34, Odds 39:13, Picks - Zane: Rodrigues, Connor: Ross
Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado — At 39:24, Odds 47:15, Picks - Both: Mullarkey

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6pm/3pm ET&PT
Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis — At 47:39, Odds 54:46, Picks - Both: Jenkins
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed — At 55:02, Odds 1:04:57, Picks - Both: Lookboonmee
Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder — At 1:05:25, Odds 1:12:43, Picks - Zane: Young, Connor: Bilder
Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner — At 1:13:16, Odds 1:18:07, Picks - Both: Tukhugov

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

  • For our last event, UFC Vegas 68 ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’:
  • Zane picked 7/11 for 64% and Connor also picked 7/11 for 64%
  • Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 in July, 2020, through UFC 283 in Jan, 2023:
  • Zane went 825/1280 for 64.5% and Connor went 780/1280 for 60.9%
  • 2023 Stats:
  • Zane is 25/38 for 66% and Connor is 26/38 for 68%
  • 2022 Stats:
  • Zane went 330/505 for 65% and Connor went 312/505 for 62%
  • 2021 Stats:
  • Zane went 305/493 for 65% and Connor went 285/493 for 59%
  • July-Dec 2020 Stats:
  • Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

UFC 284, UFC PPV, UFC FIght Poster, UFC Australia, Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett, Two Title Fights, UFC on ESPN+
Official UFC Fight Poster – UFC 284 PPV

LIVE! STREAM #UFC284 featuring #MakhachevVsVolkanovski & #RodriguezVsEmmett on ESPN+

WATCH UFC 284! VIEW TWO TITLE FIGHTS on Saturday, February 11, 2023 as UFC on ESPN+ returns to AUSTRALIA! Stream Islam Makhachev (No.1) vs Alexander Volkanovski (No.1) battling it out for the UFC Lightweight Championship in the Main Event. Plus, we get the UFC Interim Featherweight Championship duel between Yair Rodriguez (No.5) and Josh Emmett (No. 4)!

Plus: Welterweights Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter, Light HW’s Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield, and another Welterweight showdown with Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena... ALL ON THE MAIN PPV CARD! PRECEDED BY A FULLY STACKED UNDERCARD!

Broadcast LIVE from the #RACArena out of Perth, Western Australia, exclusively on ESPN+: PPV CARD 10/7PM ETPT, Featured Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ 8/5PM ETPT, & Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass at 6/3PM ETPT.

Stay tuned to Bloodyelbow.com for all the details on this event! Don’t miss a single second of epic face-punching action! #UFCAUSTRALIA

